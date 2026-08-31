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Pakistan cricket board makes major Test squad overhaul, releases 7 players after England defeat

PCB has released seven players and named seven replacements after Pakistan’s heavy defeat to England at Lord’s. The overhaul comes as Pakistan trail 0-2 in the three-match Test series ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:26 PM IST
Pakistan cricket board makes major Test squad overhaul, releases 7 players after England defeat
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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