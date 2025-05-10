Pakistan Cricket Board Postpones Domestic Tournaments Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the immediate postponement of all domestic cricket tournaments in the country amid the escalating cross-border tensions with India.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board confirms that the ongoing President’s Trophy Grade-II, Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament have been postponed with immediate effect due to prevailing security conditions in the country," the PCB said in a statement on Saturday.

"The tournaments will resume from the same stage later and a revised schedule will be shared closer to the resumption," he added.

The development comes a day after the postponement of remaining eight matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 by PCB for an indefinite period, citing the advice given by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The news of PSL postponement came hours after PCB claimed it was going to host the remaining eight matches of the tournament in the UAE, though it didn’t specify the dates or venues of those rescheduled matches.

Notably, PSL's future had come under great uncertainty after a drone had crashed at a food street near the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium, which resulted in Thursday's match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings being postponed indefinitely.

Two weeks after 26 people were gunned down by terrorists in Pahalgam, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

Pakistan continued its aerial attacks, comprising drones and missiles, on Indian border cities as well as across other military stations in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat on Friday. But all of them were successfully foiled by India’s defence systems.