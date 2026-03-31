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NewsCricketPakistan Cricket Board punishes Fakhar Zaman, imposes ban for ball tampering in PSL
FAKHAR ZAMAN

Pakistan Cricket Board punishes Fakhar Zaman, imposes ban for ball tampering in PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed their decision on Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday following the ball tampering incident in Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings fixture held on Sunday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 11:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
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Pakistan Cricket Board punishes Fakhar Zaman, imposes ban for ball tampering in PSLPic credit: Pakistan Super League

Fakhar Zaman has received a two-match suspension in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after being found guilty of a Level 3 breach under Article 2.14 of the tournament’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the decision on Tuesday following the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings fixture held on Sunday, March 29, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Article 2.14 addresses violations involving the alteration of the ball’s condition, specifically in contravention of clause 41.3 of the HBL PSL Playing Conditions.

It states, “The following actions shall, therefore, not be permitted (this list of actions is not exhaustive but included for illustrative purposes): (a) deliberately throwing the ball into the ground for the purpose of roughening it up; (b) applying any artificial substance to the ball; and applying any non-artificial substance for any purpose other than to polish the ball; (c) lifting or otherwise interfering with any of the seams of the ball; and (d) scratching the surface of the ball with finger or thumb nails or any implement."

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A first-time Level 3 offence can result in a suspension ranging from one to two matches. It also notes, “Any appeal under this Article must be lodged with the HBL PSL Technical Committee within 48 hours of receipt of the written decision of the Match Referee.”

The incident occurred in the closing stages of the match, when on-field umpires penalised Lahore Qalandars by awarding five runs to the opposition. The ball was subsequently replaced before the final over of Karachi Kings’ innings.

The charge was brought forward by on-field umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with TV umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed. Fakhar denied wrongdoing and opted to challenge the allegation during a formal disciplinary hearing, as permitted under the Code of Conduct.

Match referee Roshan Mahanama presided over the hearing, reviewing the evidence and allowing Fakhar to present his case before reaching a final decision. Also in attendance were Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, team director Sameen Rana, and team manager Farooq Anwar.

Lahore Qalandars are set to play their upcoming matches against Multan Sultans on Friday, April 3, at Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a clash with Islamabad United on Thursday (April 9) at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. 

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