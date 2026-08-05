Pakistan Cricket Board warns players against playing in unsanctioned foreign cricket leagues

In an official statement, the PCB said it had taken serious notice of the participation of certain former Pakistan players in the tournament, which the ICC has classified as an unsanctioned or disapproved cricket event under the ICC Regulations on the Sanctioning of Events and Player Release.

Reported By IANS Published: Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 04:14 PM IST join share