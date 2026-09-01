/Pakistan cricket in turmoil: Misbah-ul-Haq resigns as selector amid-mid Test series squad overhaul

Pakistan cricket has been plunged into fresh turmoil as former captain Misbah-ul-Haq offered his resignation from the Pakistan men's national selection committee, a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made sweeping mid-tour changes to the Test squad and coaching staff in England.
Misbah has also stepped down from his role as batting consultant at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore. According to a Cricinfo report, the PCB is yet to accept Misbah's resignation.
The sudden exit comes on the heels of a crushing 194-run defeat at Lord’s, which gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. In the aftermath, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executed an unprecedented mid-series clear-out without full consensus from the selection panel.
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The PCB's drastic overhaul saw seven senior players released from the touring squad and sent home:
Players Dropped: Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Ali Usman, and Awais Zafar.
New Inclusions: Five uncapped players - Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Saad Baig, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, and Razaullah - alongside returning opener Saim Ayub.
Coaching Staff Reshuffle: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were removed from their roles as head coach and bowling coach, respectively. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have been drafted in to manage the squad for the final Test.
Misbah, who joined the four-member selection committee in March alongside Aaqib Javed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Asad Shafiq, reportedly submitted his resignation over disagreements regarding the nature of the decisions and being bypassed during the roster changes.
This marks another chapter in Misbah's turbulent administrative relationship with the PCB.
After serving as combined head coach and chief selector in 2019, he stepped down from selecting in 2020 and resigned as head coach in 2021. He returned in advisory and domestic mentorship roles in recent years, but the latest mid-tour shake-up proved to be the breaking point.
The crisis underscores a wider red-ball slump for Pakistan:
Pakistan now faces the task of assembling an overhauled, inexperienced lineup for the third and final Test at Edgbaston on September 9, aiming to avoid a 3-0 whitewash while the board manages the fallout at home.
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