Pakistan Cricket Scandal: 2009 World Cup Squad Left Unpaid While India Bags Rs 21 Crore Prize

India’s record-extending ninth Asia Cup 2025 triumph has not only dominated cricket headlines but also reignited conversations about the contrasting treatment of players across the subcontinent. While Indian cricketers celebrated immediate rewards, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal resurfaced in a viral clip recalling an embarrassing episode involving bounced government cheques following Pakistan’s 2009 T20 World Cup victory.

Saeed Ajmal’s Shocking Revelation

In a 2023 podcast with Nadir Ali, Ajmal, who was instrumental in Pakistan’s 2009 World Cup-winning campaign, revealed that the team was promised PKR 25 lakh each by then Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. However, when players went to cash these cheques, they bounced.

“I was shocked that even a government cheque could bounce. We were told the PCB chief would handle it, but he refused, saying it was the government’s promise. In the end, the only money we got was from the ICC,” Ajmal said.

This revelation came just after India’s five-wicket win over Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup final in Dubai, highlighting the stark difference in player rewards between the two cricket boards. While Pakistan’s squad was left disappointed and unpaid, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) immediately announced a whopping Rs 21 crore cash prize for its victorious players and support staff.

2009 T20 World Cup: A Triumph Marred by Broken Promises

The Younis Khan-led Pakistan team clinched the second edition of the T20 World Cup in 2009, defeating Sri Lanka at Lord’s Cricket Ground. Ajmal, one of Pakistan’s most successful spinners with 12 wickets in the tournament, recalled how the team’s jubilation was dampened by the unfulfilled government promise.

“When we returned home after winning, we did not get that much money. The then Prime Minister invited us and gave a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to each player. We were happy—it was a lot of money back then. However, the cheque bounced,” Ajmal told Ahmed Ali Butt on his YouTube channel.

Ajmal’s comments underscore systemic issues in Pakistani cricket, where players often face administrative neglect and delayed financial recognition, contrasting sharply with India’s structured rewards and robust player support systems.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Victory: A Celebration of Talent and Reward

India’s win in Dubai was defined by Tilak Varma’s masterful 69 off 53 balls*, complemented by crucial partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Chasing a target of 147, India recovered from a precarious 20/3 to secure their ninth Asia Cup title, demonstrating poise and depth in T20 cricket.

Tilak Varma’s performance further cements his reputation in successful T20I chases, boasting 370 runs in 11 innings at an average of 92.50 and a strike rate of 134.54, including three half-centuries. The immediate Rs 21 crore BCCI cash reward sent a strong message about India’s commitment to its players’ welfare and recognition of performance.