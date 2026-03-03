Pakistan cricket team arrives home to lukewarm welcome after poor show in T20 World Cup 2026, video goes viral - Watch

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has ended not just with elimination, but with embarrassment. After crashing out in the Super Eight stage, the Pakistan cricket team returned home quietly on Sunday night, with no official reception at Lahore airport. Videos of Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha and Naseem Shah walking out amid sparse crowds have gone viral, triggering sharp reactions online. The Pakistan Cricket Board is now considering financial penalties of up to PKR 5 million per player. This is not just another early exit. It is the latest chapter in a troubling pattern for Pakistan in global white-ball tournaments.



PCB Mulls PKR 5 Million Fine After Super Eight Exit

According to sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board, discussions are underway to impose fines of around PKR 5 million, roughly USD 18,000, on each player following the team’s underwhelming T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.

No final decision has been announced. However, the mere consideration of such a financial sanction signals deep frustration at the board level.

Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals after:

Defeats to India and England

A washed-out Super Eight match against New Zealand

A consolation win over Sri Lanka

For a side that entered the tournament with expectations of at least a semifinal berth, the outcome has been widely viewed as unacceptable.

Viral Airport Videos Add To Public Backlash

The optics have amplified the narrative. Clips circulating on social media show Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha exiting Lahore airport without crowds, celebration or official welcome. Sarcastic posts quickly followed. One viral tweet mockingly declared “THE RETURN OF THE CHAMPIONS,” fabricating a fictional victory parade led by Shahid Afridi after a supposed final win over India. The satire reflects a fanbase that feels betrayed, not merely disappointed.

What Went Wrong In T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan’s campaign unravelled in key moments.

Against India, their middle order failed to absorb scoreboard pressure. Against England, death bowling lacked control. The washed-out fixture against New Zealand exposed how little margin they had left after early defeats.

For a team that has historically thrived in unpredictable T20 scenarios, the lack of tactical adaptability stood out.

The broader concern is repetition. Since their 2022 resurgence phase, Pakistan have struggled to close out crunch ICC matches. The pattern now includes:

Inconsistent powerplay returns

Over-reliance on a few senior batters

Limited bench rotation in high-pressure matches

This is no longer a one-off failure. It is structural.

Financial Penalties: Symbolic Or Effective?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has previously faced criticism for inconsistent accountability measures. If fines are imposed, the key question becomes whether financial punishment addresses tactical deficiencies.

Central contract players already receive retainers, match fees and performance bonuses. A PKR 5 million fine would be significant, but it would not automatically solve issues like:

Team selection clarity

Role definition in the batting order

Death bowling strategy

Historically, boards imposing fines after poor ICC campaigns have rarely seen immediate performance turnarounds. Structural reset matters more than symbolic discipline.