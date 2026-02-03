Advertisement
PAKISTAN CRICKET TEAM

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The Pakistan Cricket Team has arrived in Sri Lanka as part of its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 03:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of T20 World Cup 2026Image Credit:- X

The Pakistan Cricket Team has arrived in Sri Lanka as part of its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, marking the formal beginning of the side’s campaign in the global event.

The Pakistan squad landed in Colombo amid intense focus on the tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is scheduled to begin on 7 February 2026. Due to existing bilateral and logistical arrangements, Pakistan will play all its group-stage matches in Sri Lanka. According to reports, the team travelled with a 15-member squad, accompanied by support staff and officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board. The early arrival is aimed at helping players adapt to local conditions, especially pitches expected to offer assistance to spinners and slower bowlers.

Warm-up Matches and Preparation Plan

Pakistan is scheduled to take part in official warm-up matches, including a practice fixture against Ireland, before the start of the tournament. These matches are expected to help the team fine-tune combinations, assess player form, and finalise their playing XI. Team management has emphasised the importance of acclimatisation, with training sessions planned across multiple venues in Sri Lanka over the next few days.

India Match Controversy Looms

Pakistan’s arrival also comes against the backdrop of a major controversy surrounding its scheduled group match against India. Pakistan has publicly stated its intention to boycott the fixture, citing political and administrative concerns. The development has triggered widespread debate within the cricketing fraternity.

The International Cricket Council has acknowledged the situation and warned that such a move could have broader implications for the tournament, though no final decision has yet been announced.

Tournament Context

The T20 World Cup 2026 will feature 20 teams competing over a month-long schedule, with matches spread across venues in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan has been placed in a group that includes teams such as the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia, with all its fixtures set to be played in Sri Lanka.

As the team settles into its base in Colombo, attention will now shift to on-field preparations and how Pakistan balances cricketing ambitions with the off-field uncertainties surrounding the tournament.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

