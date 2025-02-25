Pakistan Cricket Team Head Coach Aaqib Javed Set To Be Sacked After Champions Trophy 2025 2025 Disaster

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is bracing for a major overhaul after the national team’s humiliating exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Interim head coach Aaqib Javed and his support staff are expected to be dismissed following Pakistan’s back-to-back defeats against India and New Zealand in the group stage. The early exit has sparked outrage among former cricketers and fans, leading to calls for sweeping changes in the team’s management.

The Pressure Mounts on Aaqib Javed

Appointed as interim head coach in late 2024, Aaqib Javed took over both white-ball and red-ball coaching duties following the resignations of Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. However, his tenure has been marred by inconsistent performances and a lack of strategic direction.

Despite boasting a squad with world-class talents like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan failed to deliver when it mattered most. The six-wicket defeat to arch-rivals India was a crushing blow, followed by a 60-run thrashing at the hands of New Zealand. These performances have only added fuel to the growing criticism of Aaqib’s coaching approach and the team’s defensive mindset in high-pressure situations.

Former Players Express Discontent

Pakistan’s early exit has drawn sharp reactions from cricketing legends such as Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, and Mohammad Hafeez. Many have pointed out the team’s lack of adaptability, poor shot selection, and inconsistent bowling performances as key reasons behind their downfall.

Shoaib Akhtar, never one to hold back, stated, “Pakistan cricket is stuck in a cycle of poor decision-making. The coaching setup needs to be revamped entirely. We can’t continue to experiment with temporary solutions.”

Wasim Akram also weighed in, questioning the PCB’s constant chopping and changing of coaches over the past year. “You can’t build a strong team if the leadership keeps changing. Players need stability and a clear vision,” Akram remarked on a television panel.

Who Will Take Over? Former Players in the Mix

With Aaqib Javed all but certain to be sacked, the PCB is reportedly looking at former Pakistan cricketers as potential replacements. Given the board’s recent struggles in retaining foreign coaches, appointing a homegrown leader seems like the most viable option.

Among the names in contention are Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shoaib Malik, all of whom have experience in Pakistan’s coaching and mentoring roles. The PCB is also evaluating whether to split coaching responsibilities for the Test and limited-overs teams, following a model similar to India and England.

Selection Committee Under the Scanner

Apart from the coaching staff, the selection committee’s future is also under review. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to discuss whether to retain the current selectors, who have faced criticism for inconsistent team selections and a lack of long-term planning.

“The board is facing immense backlash, and changes are inevitable,” a PCB source revealed to PTI. “We need a stable, long-term plan instead of constantly switching personnel.”