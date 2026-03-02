Pakistan cricket team players to be fined Rs 50,00,000 each after T20 World Cup 2026 exit
PCB fines Pakistan players PKR 5 million each after T20 World Cup exit. Here’s why the board took strict action.
- PCB imposes PKR 5 million fine per player after Pakistan’s Super Eight exit.
- Another ICC failure raises questions over leadership, selection and batting form.
- Board signals performance-based rewards amid growing accountability demands.
Pakistan’s disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign has triggered strict action from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which has reportedly imposed a PKR 5 million (50 lakh) fine on each player following the team’s Super Eight exit. The decision, first reported by The Express Tribune, underscores growing frustration within the board after another underwhelming ICC tournament performance.
Why PCB penalised the players
Pakistan failed to qualify for the semi-finals after finishing the Super Eight stage with inconsistent results. Their campaign ended despite a narrow win over Sri Lanka, as they could not achieve the required net run rate to progress. According to reports, players were informed about the penalty immediately after the defeat to India, with PCB officials stressing that financial rewards will now be strictly performance-based.
Board sources indicated that “leniency has already been shown,” and future incentives will depend on results.
Tournament campaign: where Pakistan fell short
Pakistan’s run in the tournament never found momentum:
- Narrow escape against the Netherlands in the opener
- Wins over USA and Namibia
- Heavy defeat to India in the group stage
- Rain-hit washout vs New Zealand in Super Eight
- Loss to England that hurt qualification hopes
- Win vs Sri Lanka but insufficient NRR to advance
This marks Pakistan’s fourth consecutive ICC event without a semi-final appearance, following early exits in the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy.
Batting failures and bowling inconsistencies
Pakistan’s batting unit failed to deliver consistently:
- Sahibzada Farhan led the scoring charts with 383 runs
- Senior batters including Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha failed to reach 100 runs individually
- Fakhar Zaman impressed with a rapid 84 vs Sri Lanka but was underutilised
Among bowlers, spinner Usman Tariq stood out with 10 wickets, while the rest produced average returns.
Leadership questions and selection debates
Captain Salman Ali Agha faced criticism for both batting struggles and on-field decisions. Selection calls also raised questions, particularly regarding Fakhar Zaman’s delayed inclusion. Team strategy and influence from support staff have also drawn scrutiny as Pakistan struggles to rebuild consistency in white-ball cricket.
PCB’s tougher stance signals accountability era
The fine reflects PCB’s intent to enforce accountability at a time when centrally contracted players earn significant monthly retainers plus ICC revenue shares. Reports suggest officials believe financial security through central contracts, PSL auction earnings and match fees must translate into on-field performance.
With fan frustration mounting and another ICC campaign ending prematurely, further structural changes and selection reviews could follow in the coming weeks.
