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Pakistan cricket team set to meet King Charles ahead of third Test against England

Pakistan’s men’s cricket team is set to meet King Charles at Clarence House during the break between the second and third Tests against England.The engagement comes amid recent off-field controversy, though the Pakistan team has maintained its focus on the ongoing series.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Pakistan cricket team set to meet King Charles ahead of third Test against England
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Pakistan cricket team set to meet King Charles ahead of third Test against England
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