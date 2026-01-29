Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3011518https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket-team-takes-u-turn-on-t20-world-cup-2026-boycott-books-colombo-flights-report-3011518.html
NewsCricketPakistan cricket team takes U-turn on T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, books Colombo flights: Report
PAKISTAN CRICKET

Pakistan cricket team takes U-turn on T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, books Colombo flights: Report

Pakistan have taken a U-turn on their T20 World Cup boycott threat, with reports confirming Colombo travel bookings.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2026, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pakistan have reportedly booked flights to Colombo, signalling a clear U-turn on boycott plans.
  • Government and former PCB officials advised against a World Cup boycott due to financial and cricketing fallout.
  • The Australia T20I series in Lahore is being treated as direct preparation for the World Cup.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pakistan cricket team takes U-turn on T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, books Colombo flights: ReportPakistan cricket team signal a U-turn on T20 World Cup boycott as reports confirm Colombo travel plans. Photo Credit – X

The Pakistan cricket team have taken a decisive U-turn on their proposed boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with reports confirming that the squad has already booked flights to Colombo. The move all but ends weeks of uncertainty and strongly signals Pakistan’s participation in the global event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma Net Worth 2026: How Team India's no.1 T20 batsman build Rs 12,000,000 fortune

Despite earlier public statements hinting at a possible withdrawal in support of Bangladesh, the latest developments suggest that Pakistan will travel as scheduled, prioritising competitive and financial realities over political posturing.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why this U-turn matters

With the T20 World Cup just days away, Pakistan’s participation is critical to the tournament’s sporting integrity, broadcast value, and commercial stability. A boycott, especially of high-profile group games, would have had far-reaching consequences. The Colombo travel plans cut through speculation and bring clarity at a crucial juncture.

From boycott threat to boarding passes

The boycott narrative gathered momentum after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament following their refusal to play matches in India due to security concerns. When their request to shift fixtures to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board publicly floated the idea of standing in solidarity.

However, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan’s team management has since been instructed to remain fully prepared for the tournament. Flights to Colombo have reportedly been booked, with the squad set to travel alongside Australia.

This operational step represents a clear reversal from the earlier stance and indicates that the internal decision-making process has reached its conclusion.

Government advice behind the reversal

Sources indicate that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held consultations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari, senior military officials, and former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja.

While political leadership supported Pakistan’s diplomatic backing of Bangladesh, there was strong consensus against a full boycott. The reasons were straightforward:

  • Significant financial losses from missing an ICC event
  • Strained relations with the ICC and member boards
  • Long-term damage to Pakistan’s cricketing credibility

Advisers also cautioned against boycotting the group-stage match against India, one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures in terms of revenue and global viewership.

Team already in World Cup mode

Pakistan’s packed cricket calendar further explains the U-turn. The team is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore, with the series being treated as a direct warm-up for the World Cup.

Players have reportedly been told to stay mentally ready for an extended overseas tour, with some even travelling to camps with full luggage, anticipating departure soon after the Australia series.

From a cricketing perspective, skipping the tournament would have disrupted preparation cycles, limited exposure for younger players, and weakened Pakistan’s position ahead of future ICC events.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What happened; know airport's history | Top points
Healthy eating
Healthy Eating Meals That Support an Active Lifestyle
Ajit Pawar
Why private jets don't have parachutes? The Ajit Pawar crash explained
India Energy Week
PM Modi unveils USD 500 billion energy plan at India Energy Week 2026
Nazirabad
Nazirabad warehouse fire: 16 confirmed dead, DNA testing underway
Ajit Pawar
Former state Home Minister overcome with grief after Ajit Pawar’s death
Ajit Pawar Plane crash
Who is Parth Pawar? What you should know about Ajit Pawar's elder son
UGC guidelines
CJI Surya Kant-led Bench to hear pleas against new UGC regulations tomorrow
dmk mk stalin
SWOT analysis of Stalin's leadership: Can DMK leader save his fort | Analysis
china tibet
Machinery of truth control: How Beijing is trying to rewrite story of Tibet