Pakistan cricket team takes U-turn on T20 World Cup 2026 boycott, books Colombo flights: Report

The Pakistan cricket team have taken a decisive U-turn on their proposed boycott of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with reports confirming that the squad has already booked flights to Colombo. The move all but ends weeks of uncertainty and strongly signals Pakistan’s participation in the global event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Despite earlier public statements hinting at a possible withdrawal in support of Bangladesh, the latest developments suggest that Pakistan will travel as scheduled, prioritising competitive and financial realities over political posturing.

Why this U-turn matters

With the T20 World Cup just days away, Pakistan’s participation is critical to the tournament’s sporting integrity, broadcast value, and commercial stability. A boycott, especially of high-profile group games, would have had far-reaching consequences. The Colombo travel plans cut through speculation and bring clarity at a crucial juncture.

From boycott threat to boarding passes

The boycott narrative gathered momentum after Bangladesh were removed from the tournament following their refusal to play matches in India due to security concerns. When their request to shift fixtures to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board publicly floated the idea of standing in solidarity.

However, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan’s team management has since been instructed to remain fully prepared for the tournament. Flights to Colombo have reportedly been booked, with the squad set to travel alongside Australia.

This operational step represents a clear reversal from the earlier stance and indicates that the internal decision-making process has reached its conclusion.

Government advice behind the reversal

Sources indicate that PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held consultations with Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari, senior military officials, and former PCB chairmen Najam Sethi and Ramiz Raja.

While political leadership supported Pakistan’s diplomatic backing of Bangladesh, there was strong consensus against a full boycott. The reasons were straightforward:

Significant financial losses from missing an ICC event

Strained relations with the ICC and member boards

Long-term damage to Pakistan’s cricketing credibility

Advisers also cautioned against boycotting the group-stage match against India, one of the tournament’s biggest fixtures in terms of revenue and global viewership.

Team already in World Cup mode

Pakistan’s packed cricket calendar further explains the U-turn. The team is scheduled to play a three-match T20I series against Australia in Lahore, with the series being treated as a direct warm-up for the World Cup.

Players have reportedly been told to stay mentally ready for an extended overseas tour, with some even travelling to camps with full luggage, anticipating departure soon after the Australia series.

From a cricketing perspective, skipping the tournament would have disrupted preparation cycles, limited exposure for younger players, and weakened Pakistan’s position ahead of future ICC events.