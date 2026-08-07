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Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar banned for two years over Visa application violations

Hamza Nazar was banned for two years and fined PKR 1 million by the PCB for providing misleading information and withholding material facts during a visa application process. The 27-year-old all-rounder, who recently attended Pakistan's red-ball training camp, has been barred from all domestic and international cricket following a disciplinary inquiry.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST
Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar banned for two years over Visa application violations
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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