/Pakistan cricketer Hamza Nazar banned for two years over Visa application violations

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed domestic all-rounder Hamza Nazar a two-year ban from all cricket-related activities after finding him guilty of violating protocols during a visa application process. In addition to the suspension, the 27-year-old has also been fined PKR 1 million.
The disciplinary action comes just weeks after Hamza was included in Pakistan's red-ball training camp in Lahore ahead of the two-match Test series against the West Indies.
According to the PCB, Hamza failed to disclose complete and accurate information while applying for a visa through the board. The governing body stated that he submitted misleading details and withheld material facts during the application process, leading to disciplinary proceedings.
The PCB constituted a three-member inquiry committee to examine the allegations. The board said Hamza was given an opportunity to present his explanation before the panel reviewed all relevant evidence and submitted its findings and recommendations.
Following a detailed review, the PCB accepted the committee's recommendations and imposed a two-year suspension from all domestic and international cricket, along with a fine of PKR 1 million.
In its official statement, the PCB said it views cases involving misrepresentation and non-disclosure with utmost seriousness. "The PCB takes matters involving misrepresentation, non-disclosure and the submission of misleading information extremely seriously. Such conduct is inconsistent with the standards of honesty, professionalism and responsibility expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket."
The board further stated that it would not allow any individual to tarnish the reputation of Pakistan cricket or the PCB through such conduct.
Hamza has represented Pakistan's domestic teams in 16 First-Class matches, 15 List-A games and 10 T20s. Across 41 domestic appearances, he has scored 1,005 runs and picked up 47 wickets.
He last featured in competitive cricket earlier this year for Ghani Glass in the President's Trophy before earning a place in Pakistan's red-ball training camp. The two-year suspension now rules him out of all domestic and international cricket during the ban period.
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