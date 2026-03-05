Pakistan cricketer hits new low, Harasses female hotel staff during T20 World Cup 2026

An unnamed member of Pakistan’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad was reportedly fined after allegedly misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during the team’s stay in Kandy, Sri Lanka. The incident occurred before Pakistan’s final Super Eight match against Sri Lanka and was handled internally by team management, according to a report by Telecom Asia Sport.

Sources told Telecom Asia Sport that the female housekeeping staff member raised an alarm after the player allegedly behaved inappropriately inside the team hotel. Hotel employees intervened immediately and the matter was escalated to Pakistan team manager Naveed Cheema. The player’s identity has not been disclosed, but sources indicate the issue could still lead to further disciplinary action from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

What Happened At The Kandy Hotel

The alleged incident took place at the Golden Crown Hotel in Kandy where the Pakistan squad was staying during the T20 World Cup.

According to the report, the situation unfolded shortly before Pakistan’s last Super Eight fixture against Sri Lanka. Sources quoted by Telecom Asia Sport said: “Before Pakistan's last Super Eight match against Sri Lanka, a Pakistan World Cup squad player misbehaved with a female housekeeping staff member.”

“The staff shouted and called for help, at which the hotel staff came to her rescue and reported the matter to Pakistan team manager Navaid Cheema.” Hotel staff reportedly intervened quickly after hearing the alarm raised by the employee.

Team Management Apologised, Player Fined

Senior officials at the Golden Crown Hotel were understood to have pushed for strong action against the player. However, the matter was handled internally by Pakistan team management. According to the report: “The top management of Golden Crown Hotel wanted the matter to be dealt with strongly, but Cheema apologised on behalf of the player and fined him for misbehaviour.” The fine was imposed immediately as a disciplinary measure, effectively resolving the matter at the hotel level during the tournament.

PCB Inquiry Likely After Team Returns

Although the incident was settled internally during the tournament, the case may not be closed. Sources suggest the unnamed player is likely to appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s disciplinary committee once the squad returns home. Further sanctions could follow depending on the board’s investigation and findings. The PCB has not yet publicly confirmed the incident or announced any official disciplinary action.

Controversy Adds To Pakistan’s Disappointing World Cup Campaign

The controversy emerged shortly after Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Despite beating Sri Lanka by five runs in their final Super Eight match, Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals due to net run rate. The squad returned home in batches on Sunday and Monday following the elimination. Off-field issues surfacing during major tournaments often trigger scrutiny from fans, administrators and sponsors, particularly when they involve player conduct during overseas tours.

Past Incidents Resurface In Pakistan Cricket

The latest controversy has also brought attention back to previous off-field incidents involving Pakistan players and support staff. Last year, young batter Haider Ali was arrested by Manchester Police during a Pakistan Shaheens tour of England over allegations of rape. He later appeared before a court and was released due to insufficient evidence. In another earlier incident, Pakistan team masseur Malang Ali was reportedly fined for misconduct involving a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia. With the latest episode emerging during a global tournament, questions are again likely to be raised about discipline, team oversight and player conduct during international tours.