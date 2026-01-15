Star Pakistan Cricketer Ranks Ahmed Shehzad Above Sachin; Sehwag; Faces Backlash, Ex-Pak Cricketer 'Pleads With Folded Hands'

Pakistan international Sahibzada Farhan has found himself at the center of a social media storm following a viral questionnaire where he made a series of baffling cricketing choices. The 29 year old opening batter stunned fans and experts alike by repeatedly choosing former teammate Ahmed Shehzad over global legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma.

The Controversial Selection

During a rapid fire segment, Farhan was asked to choose between various batting greats. In a move that quickly became the subject of widespread ridicule, he prioritized Ahmed Shehzad over some of the most prolific run scorers in the history of the sport. While Shehzad enjoyed a respectable career with 5058 international runs across 153 appearances, he is rarely compared to the likes of Tendulkar or Sehwag in a professional context.

Farhan attempted to explain his bias by citing his personal connection to Shehzad’s style of play. “Ahmed Shehzad is someone I used to follow. I was his fan and started my cricket after watching him,” he stated.

Disbelief from Former Pakistan Greats

The viral clip caught the attention of former Pakistan cricketers Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal during a broadcast of ‘The Game Plan’. Basit Ali was so visibly shaken by the comparison that he literally pleaded with the audience, suggesting that the video must be a fabrication because the alternative was too difficult to accept.

"This is fake. Hundred per cent fake. Sahibzada Farhan has not gone mad so far that he picks Ahmed Shehzad over Sachin Tendulkar. I plead with you to stop this topic," Basit remarked with folded hands. He continued by promising to confront Farhan personally: "I promise you all, whenever I meet Sahibzada, I will ask him, 'Were you in your senses that day?' I promise. Whoever asks you a question regarding Sahibzada's pick, tell him that Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal apologise for it.”

Kamran Akmal, appearing alongside Basit, was seen laughing in disbelief before adding his own apology to the cricket world. “We ask for forgiveness for Sahibzada’s mistake,” Akmal noted.

Farhan's Rising Profile and Context

The controversy comes at a time when Sahibzada Farhan is establishing himself as a key pillar in Pakistan’s white ball setup. He has recently displayed excellent form, hitting consecutive half centuries to lead Pakistan to a 2,0 series win over Sri Lanka. With 917 runs from 37 T20Is, he is widely regarded as a disciplined professional, which made his decision to ignore the records of Rohit Sharma and Saeed Anwar in favor of Shehzad even more surprising to the cricketing community.

Historical Comparison

For context, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag combined for over 50,000 international runs and dozens of world records. Farhan’s decision to place them lower in his pecking order than Shehzad has been described by critics as a moment of extreme "fanboyism" that overlooks the statistical and cultural impact of the game's true icons.