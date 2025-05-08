Pakistan Cricketer Reacts To Operation Sindoor With Controversial Remark, Gets Trolled

India’s bold and decisive military retaliation under Operation Sindoor has not only sent shockwaves across Pakistan but also ignited a firestorm on social media—particularly in the cricketing world. Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 lives were lost, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, the Indian Armed Forces launched a pre-dawn counter-offensive that targeted terror camps across Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The successful strike neutralised over 100 terrorists and obliterated nine terror camps, making Operation Sindoor one of the most impactful counter-terror operations in recent years. While India hailed the precision strike as a necessary and justified action, reactions from across the border revealed a stark contrast—especially from some former Pakistani cricketers who decided to wade into political waters with controversial takes.

It is not bravery to attack civilians in the dark of night, take innocent lives, including little children.



It is distressing to see Indian accounts with large followings find it joyful. There is no pride in shedding blood. There is no honour in killing innocent people. May 7, 2025

Javeria’s Controversial Comment Sparks Outrage

Former Pakistan women's cricketer Javeria Khan found herself in the eye of the storm after her post on social media condemned the operation—not for its military aspect, but for its timing and alleged targeting. In a tweet that quickly went viral for all the wrong reasons, Javeria wrote:

Her comments drew immediate backlash, particularly from Indian netizens who saw the remark as an unfounded accusation that disrespected both the valour of the Indian Armed Forces and the innocent victims of the original terror attack in Pahalgam. Critics were quick to point out that Operation Sindoor was a surgical strike targeting terror infrastructure and not civilians.

The internet didn’t hold back, with hashtags like #JaveriaTrolled and #OperationSindoor trending across platforms. Analysts and fans alike questioned the rationale behind such statements from a sportsperson, especially in a country struggling to contain international scrutiny over its alleged support for terror groups operating in PoK.

Shahid Afridi’s Silence Adds Fuel to Fire

Adding to the controversy, Shahid Afridi, one of Pakistan’s most recognisable cricketing figures, had earlier blamed the Indian government for the Pahalgam attack. However, post Operation Sindoor, Afridi has chosen silence—a decision that hasn’t gone unnoticed.

While he hasn’t publicly addressed the operation yet, screenshots of his previous tweets are being recirculated, with many calling out his double standards and political posturing. The former Pakistan captain is no stranger to diplomatic flare-ups, often criticised for making tone-deaf political statements despite representing a sport known for bridging divides.

Social Media Reacts: 'Stupid Remarks', 'No Moral High Ground'

Public sentiment in India has been overwhelmingly in favour of Operation Sindoor, with many hailing the army’s swift response as just retribution. Against this backdrop, the statements from cricketers like Javeria—and the silence from others like Afridi—have been branded as ‘stupid remarks’, as critics argue they undermine the pain suffered by families of terror victims.

The clash isn’t just military anymore—it’s now a digital and ideological war, playing out on global platforms. And with former sportspersons stepping into political commentary, the line between athletic legacy and public accountability is rapidly blurring.