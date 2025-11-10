Pakistan Crowned Hong Kong Sixes Champions for Record Sixth Time as Muhammad Shahzad Recreates Hardik Pandya’s Iconic Pose

Pakistan reaffirmed their dominance in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, lifting the trophy for a record sixth time with a commanding 43-run victory over Kuwait in the final at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. It was a statement of intent from a side that has historically excelled in short-format, power-hitting cricket — combining flair, aggression, and control to outclass their rivals.

While Abbas Afridi’s blistering knock and Muhammad Shahzad’s bowling brilliance anchored the campaign, it was Shahzad’s celebration — recreating Hardik Pandya’s iconic shrug pose — that stole the spotlight across social media.

Abbas Afridi’s Firepower Lights Up the Final

Captain Abbas Afridi led from the front with an astonishing 52 runs off just 11 balls, setting the tone for Pakistan’s innings. His fearless stroke-play — including towering sixes and innovative flicks — left Kuwait’s bowlers gasping for answers. Supported ably by Abdul Samad’s 42 off 13 deliveries, Pakistan stormed to a formidable 135/3 in their six overs.

Kuwait’s Meet Bhavsar briefly halted the carnage with a three-wicket burst, but Pakistan’s batting depth ensured the scoreboard kept ticking. The aggressive total proved to be more than enough, even against a spirited Kuwaiti side making their maiden appearance in the tournament’s final.

Kuwait’s Brave Debut Ends in a Heartbreak

Kuwait began their chase with a burst of hope as Adnan Idrees launched five sixes in the very first over, racing to 30 off just eight balls. However, Pakistan’s bowlers — led by the in-form Muhammad Shahzad, who claimed crucial wickets — clawed their way back through disciplined line and length. Kuwait’s innings eventually folded for 92 runs in 5.1 overs, handing Pakistan a comfortable 43-run triumph and the championship crown.

Despite the loss, Kuwait’s journey was nothing short of inspirational — from a debut appearance to a place in the grand finale, showcasing the growth of associate nations in the global cricketing ecosystem.

Muhammad Shahzad’s Celebration Sparks Social Buzz

Amid Pakistan’s celebrations, one moment stood out — Muhammad Shahzad’s recreation of Hardik Pandya’s iconic pose. The 21-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder dropped to the turf with the trophy before him, shrugged his shoulders, and looked skyward — just as Pandya did after India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory in Barbados.

The image went viral within hours, sparking debates and amusement among fans. Was it a homage to Pandya — a nod to Asia’s premier seam all-rounder — or a playful dig at India, given the heated on-field rivalry between the two nations? Shahzad remained tight-lipped, but the celebration ensured that Pakistan’s win resonated far beyond Mong Kok’s Mission Road Ground.

A Star in the Making: Shahzad’s Rise Continues

Shahzad’s all-round brilliance was instrumental in Pakistan’s title run. Finishing as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with seven scalps, he showcased pace, precision, and poise — traits that mark him as one to watch for Pakistan’s future. His performances in domestic tournaments, including a five-wicket haul and a hat-trick in the President’s Cup final, have already drawn attention from selectors and fans alike.

For a player yet to debut at the senior international level, Shahzad’s Hong Kong Sixes exploits may well prove to be the launching pad for his Pakistan career.

Hong Kong Thrills Home Fans; Sri Lanka Lift Bowl Final

In other results, hosts Hong Kong, China, delighted home supporters by clinching the Plate Final in spectacular fashion. Skipper Aizaz Khan smashed five consecutive sixes in the last over to chase down 121 against Bangladesh, remaining unbeaten on 85 off 21 balls.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka captured the Bowl Championship, defeating the UAE by 21 runs thanks to Sachitha Jayathilake’s 52 off 13 balls — wrapping up a high-octane weekend of power-hitting cricket.