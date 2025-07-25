Pakistan Crushes Bangladesh In 3rd T20I To Avoid Historic Whitewash, Salvage Pride In Series Finale

In a dominant all-round display, Pakistan bounced back strongly to defeat Bangladesh by 74 runs in the third and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, avoiding a whitewash and ending the three-match series on a positive note. Despite conceding the series 2-1, the emphatic win marked a significant milestone for the visitors as they denied Bangladesh a historic clean sweep.

Farhan, Mirza Shine in Consolation Victory

Batting first, Pakistan posted a challenging total of 178/7 on a sluggish surface. The foundation was laid by opener Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a brilliant 63 off 41 balls, laced with six fours and five sixes. Farhan’s aggressive intent in the powerplay disrupted the rhythm of Bangladesh’s bowlers, providing Pakistan the impetus they had lacked in the previous two games.

Late cameos from Iftikhar Ahmed (26 off 16) and Shadab Khan (21* off 10) ensured Pakistan crossed the 170-run mark, setting up a formidable challenge for the hosts.

In reply, Bangladesh’s chase unraveled rapidly. Debutant fast bowler Salman Mirza ripped through the top order with an incisive spell, returning with figures of 3/19. The Tigers were reeling at 41/7 inside eight overs, a collapse reminiscent of their lowest T20I totals.

Bangladesh Collapse Leaves Home Fans Disappointed

Only Mohammad Saifuddin offered any resistance with an unbeaten 35 from number eight. The rest of the batting lineup faltered against Pakistan’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding. Bangladesh were bowled out for 104, suffering a 74-run loss, their heaviest defeat against Pakistan in T20Is.

Milestone: Pakistan Avoids Rare Whitewash

With the win, Pakistan avoided what would have been only the fourth whitewash in their T20I history. They had previously been swept in a three-match T20I series by England, Ireland, and the West Indies. A third consecutive loss in Dhaka would have added Bangladesh to that exclusive list, something Pakistan was determined to prevent.

While the hosts celebrated their first-ever T20I series victory over Pakistan, the Men in Green salvaged some pride and momentum heading into future assignments.