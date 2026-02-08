'Pakistan didn't win, we lost game against ourselves': Paul van Meekeren’s blunt verdict after heartbreak loss in T20 WC 2026 first game

In a thrilling start to the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, the Netherlands came agonizingly close to a historic upset against Pakistan. Despite a spirited bowling performance that pushed Salman Agha's side to the brink, a late-game error allowed Pakistan to escape with a narrow three-wicket victory.

The Turning Point in Colombo

Defending a modest total of 147, the Dutch bowlers staged a remarkable comeback after a steady start by Pakistan. Paul van Meekeren was the catalyst for this resurgence, striking twice in the 12th over to remove a well-set Sahibzada Farhan (47) and Usman Khan (0). The momentum shifted further in the penultimate over when Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan's last recognized batter, skied a ball toward long-on. However, Max O'Dowd dropped the relatively straightforward chance, a mistake that proved fatal for the Dutch.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashraf capitalized on the lifeline, smashing 24 runs in the remainder of Logan van Beek's over and finishing with an unbeaten 29 off just 11 deliveries to seal the win with three balls to spare.

"Pakistan Didn't Win"

Following the defeat, a visibly dejected Paul van Meekeren did not mince words during the post-match press conference. He argued that the result was determined by Dutch mistakes rather than opposition brilliance.

"I want to be very clear, Pakistan didn't win the game today; we lost the game against ourselves. We were the better team today, especially in the bowling department, and we should have deserved to win that game," van Meekeren asserted.

The pacer expressed pride in the team's resilience but emphasized the high cost of missed chances. "I'm very proud of the guys, I mean, I think we probably didn't get the runs on the board that we wanted, but to fight back after a strong start from Pakistan with the bat, it shows the culture that we've created in the team and the never-give-up attitude. So yeah, I'm super proud - obviously catches win matches," he noted.

Analyzing the Final Overs

When pressed on the exact moment the game slipped away, van Meekeren pointed directly to the 19th over. "It's probably quite clear the dropped catch in the end. They needed 29 in that last over, probably the last real recognised batter that's in, first ball goes for six and you drop the catch, and then after that it's six-six-four, something like that," he explained.

The dejection was compounded by the missed opportunity to put Pakistan's tournament life in immediate jeopardy. "Everyone who's got a bit of brains in cricket probably knows that that catch is probably where we lost the game. Yeah, that's what - someone needs to lose, and we lost against ourselves. We deserved to win that game, and we should have sent Pakistan home after today, so yeah, it’s a shame, but it is what it is," van Meekeren concluded.

Match Summary

Netherlands: 147/8 (20 overs)

Pakistan: 151/7 (19.3 overs)

Key Performer: Paul van Meekeren (2 wickets in one over)

Game Changer: Faheem Ashraf (29* off 11 balls after being dropped)