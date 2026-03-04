Pakistan drop Babar Azam after flop show at T20 World Cup 2026; Check 15-member squad for Bangladesh ODIs

In a bold move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped former captain Babar Azam from the 15-member Pakistan squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The decision comes on the heels of Pakistan's underwhelming performance at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where the team failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Dropping Babar signals a clear intent from the selectors to revitalize the team and test new talent for future ICC events. Alongside Babar, other big names like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub - have also been left out of the 15-member squad.



Babar Azam's 'Flop Show' At T20 World Cup 2026

Babar Azam, once the undisputed cornerstone of the Pakistani batting lineup, faced intense scrutiny after a lackluster performance in the 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.

Babar Azam struggled to find consistency throughout the tournament, managing only 91 runs across four innings at an average of 22.75. His struggle for fluency was highlighted when he was sensationally dropped from the playing XI during Pakistan's must-win final Super 8 fixture against Sri Lanka on March 1.

Despite a 5-run victory in that match, Pakistan’s exit sparked a wave of criticism from former players, who

urged the board to "move on" from the star batter to allow for a total reset.

Selectors have opted to inject fresh energy into the side, calling up six uncapped players: Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, and Shamyl Hussain.

Shaheen Shah Afridi To Lead A Young Pakistan Squad

While the team undergoes transition, fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will continue to lead the Pakistan ODI.

The standout inclusion is Sahibzada Farhan, who had a record-breaking T20 World Cup, scoring two centuries and surpassing Virat Kohli's record for the most runs in a single edition of the tournament (383 runs).

Notably, Pakistan last played an ODI series in November last year, when they hosted Sri Lanka and sealed a 3-0 clean sweep. It was the second ODI assignment for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose first stint in charge came in a home series against South Africa that Pakistan won 2-1.

The Road Ahead

The three-match ODI series against Bangladesh is set to begin on March 11 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. For the PCB, this series serves as a critical testing ground to evaluate whether these new faces can deliver the aggressive, high-impact cricket required on the international stage.

Pakistan 15-Member Squad For Bangladesh ODIs

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Saad Masood, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain

PAK vs BAN ODI Series Schedule

March 11 – First ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 13 – Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

March 15 – Third ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka