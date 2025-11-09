Advertisement
PAKISTAN

Pakistan Drop Hasan Nawaz Ahead Of Home White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe; Check Full Squad

Pakistan have made a last-minute change to their T20I squad by replacing Hasan Nawaz for the upcoming tri-series at home featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.  
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2025, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Drop Hasan Nawaz Ahead Of Home White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe; Check Full SquadPic credit: ICC

Pakistan have made a late adjustment to their white-ball squads on Sunday, releasing batter Hasan Nawaz for the upcoming white-ball assignments at home. The decision comes ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka and the T20I tri-nation series also featuring Zimbabwe. 

The 23-year-old Hasan will return to domestic cricket to feature in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy, with the seventh round resuming on November 11.  His release opened the door for Fakhar Zaman, who returned to the T20I side. However, no replacement was named for the ODI squad. 

Notably, Zaman last featured in T20Is during the Asia Cup 2025 where Pakistan made it to the final. He was part of the ODI series against South Africa, managing 45 runs across three innings which included two ducks. 

Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series in Rawalpindi from November 11-15 before shifting focus to the tri-nation T20I tournament that runs from November 17-29 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Pakistan Squads 

Pakistan Updated ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan Updated T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq 

