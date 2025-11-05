Pakistan Edge South Africa By 2 Wickets In Thrilling Faisalabad ODI

PAK vs SA: A full-strength Pakistan made a winning return to Faisalabad after 17 years, defeating a spirited South Africa by two wickets in the first ODI on Tuesday. The nail-biting finish saw Pakistan’s lower order hold their nerves to chase down 264 in the final over, giving the home crowd a memorable victory.

Faisalabad Hosts ODI After 17 Years

The match marked the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after nearly two decades, and the fans were treated to a classic contest. Pakistan’s chase looked comfortable for most parts, but South Africa’s late fightback made it a tense finish before Naseem Shah’s leg bye sealed the win with two balls remaining.

Rizwan, Agha Anchor Pakistan’s Chase

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha were the stars of Pakistan’s chase. Rizwan, playing his first ODI since being replaced as captain by Shaheen Shah Afridi, scored a composed 55, while Agha top-scored with 62. The pair added a crucial 91-run stand for the fourth wicket after the openers set a solid platform. Fakhar Zaman (45) and Saim Ayub (39) added 87 for the first wicket before both fell to debutant off-spinner Donovan Ferreira, who exploited the slow surface well.

Late Collapse Keeps Fans On Edge

After Rizwan’s dismissal, Pakistan nearly let the game slip. From 196-3, the team lost quick wickets as South Africa’s bowlers, led by Lungi Ngidi and George Linde, mounted pressure. Agha’s dismissal in the penultimate over left Pakistan needing one run off the final three balls, and Naseem Shah held his nerve to finish the chase.

South Africa’s Strong Start Fades Away

Earlier, South Africa posted 263 after being bowled out in 49.1 overs. The Proteas started strongly, with Quinton de Kock (63) and debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) adding 98 for the first wicket. Pretorius impressed on debut with clean hitting, reaching his fifty off 47 balls.

However, Pakistan’s spinners brought the hosts back into the game. Saim Ayub dismissed Pretorius, and de Kock chopped one onto his stumps against Naseem Shah, triggering a middle-order collapse.

Abrar Ahmed Spins Pakistan Back Into The Game

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed starred with the ball, picking up 3 for 53. He nearly claimed a hat-trick after dismissing Donovan Ferreira and Bjorn Fortuin off successive deliveries. His spell, combined with Ayub’s breakthroughs, restricted South Africa after a promising start. Corbin Bosch added a vital 41 off 40 balls to help South Africa reach a competitive total.

Pakistan Lead Series 1–0

With this win, Pakistan took a 1–0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts will look to seal the series in the next game, while South Africa will aim to bounce back stronger after pushing Pakistan to the brink despite missing key players like Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.