Pakistan Faces 11-Run Defeat As David Miller And George Linde Shine For South Africa In 1st T20I

A thrilling night of cricket unfolded at Kingsmead as David Miller’s sensational knock and George Linde’s all-round brilliance handed South Africa a dramatic 11-run victory over Pakistan in the first T20I. The Proteas now lead the three-match series 1-0, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next encounter.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: How Rohit Sharma's Team India Qualify For World Test Championship 2024-25 After South Africa's Win Over Sri Lanka - In Pics

Miller’s Fireworks Set the Tone

Opting to bat first, South Africa found themselves in early trouble, with Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed reducing them to a precarious position. However, David Miller turned the tide with a swashbuckling 82 off just 40 balls at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 205.00. Miller’s innings was a masterclass in power-hitting, laced with four boundaries and eight towering sixes. His onslaught began against Haris Rauf, with perfectly timed strokes that pierced the field. He then took a liking to young Sufiyan Muqeem, dispatching him over the ropes with ease. In a standout over against Abrar Ahmed, Miller smashed three consecutive sixes, leaving the crowd on its feet and Pakistan’s bowlers searching for answers. When Miller finally fell to Shaheen Afridi in the 14th over, the Kingsmead crowd gave him a standing ovation for his heroic effort.

Linde Steps Up with the Bat

George Linde carried the momentum forward, smashing a quick-fire 42 off 24 balls. Linde’s late fireworks included three consecutive sixes off Muqeem, pushing South Africa to a competitive total of 183/9. While Miller’s innings grabbed the headlines, Linde’s contribution ensured the Proteas had a defendable score.

Pakistan’s Shaky Start and Rizwan’s Heroics

Chasing 184, Pakistan’s hopes took an early hit when skipper Babar Azam fell for a four-ball duck. Saim Ayub provided a brief spark with 31 off 15 balls, but wickets tumbled at regular intervals, leaving Mohammad Rizwan to anchor the innings. Rizwan batted with precision, mixing aggression with calculated stroke play. He kept Pakistan in the hunt, accelerating in the 17th over with two massive sixes and a boundary off Linde. The 24-run over brought Pakistan back into contention, reducing the equation to 36 off 18 balls.

Linde’s Double Blow Shifts Momentum

Just when Pakistan seemed to have regained control, George Linde struck with consecutive wickets, dismissing Shaheen Afridi and Irfan Khan. This double blow tilted the balance back in South Africa’s favor.

Maphaka’s Nerve in the Final Over

With 19 needed off the final over, Rizwan unleashed a flurry of boundaries, keeping Pakistan’s hopes alive. However, young Kwena Maphaka held his nerve, dismissing Rizwan for a valiant 74. As Rizwan walked back to the pavilion, South Africa’s victory was sealed, sparking jubilant celebrations among the Proteas.

A Night to Remember

The match will be remembered for Miller’s breathtaking innings and Linde’s remarkable all-round display. While Pakistan fought valiantly, their inability to contain Miller and Linde ultimately proved costly.

Key Takeaways