Pakistan Fast Bowler Announces International Retirement At Just 31; Check His Records, Last Appearance And More

Usman Shinwari, the 31-year-old left-arm fast bowler, has announced his retirement from international cricket after playing 34 matches for Pakistan over a six-year period.

The left-arm pacer Shinwari made his debut in 2013 against Sri Lanka in a T20I and later went on to make his ODI and Test debuts, also against Sri Lanka. He played 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is, picking up 34 wickets and 13 wickets in each format, respectively.

When it comes to Tests, his only appearance for the national side in red ball cricket came in December 2019 against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi, which also turned out to be his final match for Pakistan.



Pakistan To Host Tri-Series With Sri Lanka, Afghanistan Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026; Check Dates, Venus And More

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Usman Shinwari's Best Bowling Performance

Usman achieved his best bowling figures in his second ever ODI, claiming a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in October 2017, when he returned 5 for 34. He recorded his second five-wicket haul, once again against Sri Lanka, in September 2019 during his penultimate ODI.

The pacer was also part of the Pakistan squad at the Asia Cup in 2018.

When Usman Shinwari Impressed National Selectors

Shinwari first caught the attention of the national selectors in 2013, when he was 19 and dismantled Misbah-ul-Haq’s Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited in the departmental T20 Cup final. Exploiting seam and swing, he produced remarkable figures of 5 for 9 in just 3.1 overs. The performance earned him a quick promotion to the T20I squad, though he was unable to translate his domestic success onto the international stage.

He was last in action in Pakistan's National T20 Cup, where played for Quetta Region, but failed to pick up a wicket in four matches.