Pakistan Finish Last In WTC Points Table As West Indies Register History Win By 120 Runs

In a gripping Test match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, West Indies clinched a historic 120-run victory over Pakistan, leveling the two-match series at 1-1. The win marked West Indies' first Test victory in Pakistan since 1990, and with it, they handed the hosts a crushing blow, leaving Pakistan at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table.

Spin Bowlers Dominate the Show in Multan

The turning point in the match came on Day 3, when Pakistan, chasing a target of 254, collapsed to just 133 runs. With Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbling under the relentless pressure from the West Indian spinners, the match was effectively decided within the opening 20 minutes of play on the final day.

Kevin Sinclair struck first, dismissing Saud Shakeel for a mere 13 runs, reducing Pakistan to 76/5 in the 24th over. Jomel Warrican followed suit, removing Kashif Ali for just a single run. Despite a brief resistance from Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who added 39 runs for the sixth wicket, the spinners returned to dismantle the tail.

Warrican was the star of the show, claiming 5 wickets for just 27 runs, while Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie chipped in with three and two wickets respectively. Pakistan's top order struggled throughout, with even their mainstay Babar Azam falling for 39 runs, as the West Indies bowlers maintained relentless pressure.

Pakistan’s Batting Collapse: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

Pakistan’s batting frailty was on full display in the second innings. They started Day 3 at 76/4, with hopes pinned on Rizwan and Agha to steady the ship. However, the duo's resistance was short-lived, with both falling to Warrican in quick succession. Rizwan, who had scored a defiant 25, was dismissed just after Agha's departure for 15.

As the lower order fell apart, Pakistan was left reeling at 122/8. Noman Ali, known for his resilience, tried to spark a revival with a brief six off Motie, but it wasn’t enough. Sajid Ali was the final wicket to fall, as Pakistan was bowled out for 133, giving West Indies a well-deserved victory by 120 runs.

Standout Performances: Warrican's Heroics and Brathwaite's Resilience

Jomel Warrican’s sensational 5-wicket haul ensured that West Indies took home the win. His performance not only helped level the series but also sealed his place as a key contributor in the Caribbean side’s spin attack. Meanwhile, Kevin Sinclair’s three wickets were vital in containing Pakistan’s middle order.

On the batting front, West Indies’ captain Kraigg Brathwaite provided stability with a gritty 52 in the third innings, helping his team reach a competitive total of 244. His effort stood out as the only substantial knock in a match dominated by spinners on both sides.

The Historic Context: West Indies’ First Win in Pakistan Since 1990

This victory was monumental for the West Indies, as it marked their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990, when they won at Lahore. It also provided a much-needed boost to their confidence in overseas conditions, especially after the disappointment of a narrow loss in the first Test.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance. With key players failing to step up, including star batsman Babar Azam, they now find themselves languishing at the bottom of the World Test Championship points table. Their inability to chase down a relatively modest target highlighted the growing concerns over their batting depth, especially in home conditions where they are traditionally dominant.