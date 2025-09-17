Pakistan In Do-Or-Die Game vs UAE: Key Stats, Top Performers, and Super Four Hopes Explained

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) gear up for a high-stakes clash in Match 10 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 17, at 8:00 PM IST. Both sides are locked in a do-or-die encounter, vying for a spot in the Super Four stage. With Pakistan seeking redemption after a loss to India and the UAE riding high on momentum, cricket fans are in for an intense showdown.

Pakistan’s Comeback Hopes: Can Experience Prevail?

Pakistan began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 93-run victory over Oman, but their momentum was halted by India, who defeated them by seven wickets. Young opener Saim Ayub, once seen as Pakistan’s tournament breakout star, has struggled with back-to-back golden ducks. The onus now falls on senior batters Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha, both of whom need to anchor the innings against the UAE’s disciplined bowling attack.

On the bowling front, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi leads a potent pace attack, while spinners like Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub (off-spin) will be crucial on Dubai’s spin-friendly pitch. With past performances showing a 100% win record against UAE in T20Is, Pakistan will be keen to maintain dominance and secure a confident run into the Super Four.

UAE’s Quest for an Upset: Rising Stars in Action

The UAE, hosts of the Asia Cup, had a challenging start with a nine-wicket loss to India but bounced back with a 42-run victory over Oman. Openers Alishan Sharafu and Muhammad Waseem have been in superb form, combining for an 88-run partnership in the last game. Their aggressive starts could put Pakistan under early pressure.

Veteran bowler Junaid Siddique remains the UAE’s key threat with his ability to take wickets in crucial moments. Supported by the talented Haider Ali, the UAE bowling attack could challenge Pakistan’s top order if they maintain consistency. Despite a poor overall record at Dubai (winning only 3 of 14 matches), the UAE will look to exploit Pakistan’s recent top-order vulnerabilities.

Head-to-Head Records: Pakistan’s Dominance

Historically, Pakistan holds a perfect 3-0 record against UAE in T20Is, including two recent encounters in the UAE tri-series. Key performers in these matchups include Fakhar Zaman with 83 runs, Saim Ayub with 80, and Abrar Ahmed, who picked up four wickets in one game. UAE’s Asif Khan has been their standout, scoring 84 runs across two innings.

The psychological edge is clearly with Pakistan, but the UAE’s current form suggests that this could be the match where the hosts attempt an upset.

Pitch Report: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

The Dubai pitch has favored bowlers in Asia Cup 2025, with the average first-innings score hovering around 124 runs. Interestingly, chasing teams have won 3 of the 4 matches played so far, hinting that the captain winning the toss may opt to bowl first. Spinners are expected to thrive, making early wickets crucial for both sides.

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem (c), Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Key Stats & Records to Watch

Salman Ali Agha: 8 runs away from 500 T20I career runs

Mohammad Haris: 7 runs shy of 500 T20I runs

Asif Khan: 21 runs to become UAE’s second-highest T20I run-scorer

Pakistan’s spotless record vs UAE: 3 wins in 3 T20Is

Chasing advantage at Dubai: 3 of 4 matches won by teams batting second