Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Pakistan keeps returning to it's ex as Babar Azam named Test captain for West Indies, England series; Shan Masood sacked

Pakistan keeps returning to it's ex as Babar Azam named Test captain for West Indies, England series; Shan Masood sacked

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan's Test side for the second time in his career after the PCB opted to remove Shan Masood from the role.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 12:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Pakistan keeps returning to it's ex as Babar Azam named Test captain for West Indies, England series; Shan Masood sacked
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Pakistan keeps returning to it's ex as Babar Azam named Test captain for West Indies, England series; Shan Masood sacked
Babar Azam3 min ago
2
Iran Strait of Hormuz5 min ago
3
neet counselling 202616 min ago
4
ketan agarwal murder23 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202628 min ago