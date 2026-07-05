Babar Azam will lead Pakistan's Test side for the second time in his career after the PCB opted to remove Shan Masood from the role. The change comes as Pakistan prepare for a demanding run of overseas cricket and marks a return to leadership for one of the country's most accomplished batters. Masood's spell as captain comes to an end after overseeing a difficult period for Pakistan in the longest format. Across 16 Test matches as skipper, Pakistan lost 12, making him the first captain in Test history to suffer 12 defeats in his first 16 games.