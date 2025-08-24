Advertisement
Pakistan Leaves Out Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan From Asia Cup Squad; PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Breaks Silence On Selection Call

Pakistan announced a 17-member squad for the UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, excluding Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stressed selections were merit-based. Mike Hesson cited Babar’s strike-rate issues.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan Leaves Out Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan From Asia Cup Squad; PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Breaks Silence On Selection CallImage Source: Facebook

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) created a stir on Saturday after naming its 17-member squad for the upcoming UAE tri-series and Asia Cup 2025 without star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Addressing speculation, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi clarified that the decision was entirely the work of selectors.

“I don’t have even 1% role in putting players into the team or taking them out,” Naqvi told reporters. “The selection committee and advisory body go through discussions lasting up to 8-10 hours, sometimes for days. I have only told them that whatever decision they take should be on merit, and I will support it.”

New Approach With Power-Hitters

Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad shows a shift in strategy, with a bigger emphasis on aggressive batting. The top order will be led by Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. Neither Babar nor Rizwan has played a T20I since December 2024. Naqvi explained the approach, saying, “Our effort is to bring in as many new players as possible so that there is more competition and the best of the best can come forward.”

Hesson Explains Exclusion of Babar

Head coach Mike Hesson shed further light on the decision, stating that Babar had been asked to work on “specific areas,” particularly his strike rate and ability to play against spin. “At the moment, the players that we have have performed exceptionally well. But a player like Babar has an opportunity to play in the BBL and show improvements in those areas. He’s too good a player for us not to consider,” Hesson added.

Salman Ali Agha To Lead

Middle-order batter Salman Ali Agha has been entrusted with the captaincy for the tri-series and Asia Cup. Pakistan will rely on the experience of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali, while also giving opportunities to youngsters such as Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris.

Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqeem.

