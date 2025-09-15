IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: The high-voltage India–Pakistan Group A clash in the Asia Cup 2025 ended with India sealing a commanding seven-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. However, the post-match drama overshadowed the result as Pakistan’s team manager, Naveed Akram Cheema, lodged an official complaint with match referee Andy Pycroft. The protest accused India of unsporting behaviour after the players walked off the field without the customary handshakes.

The Handshake Controversy

After India’s skipper Suryakumar Yadav struck the winning runs, he and Shivam Dube headed straight back to the dressing room, skipping the traditional post-match handshake. The Pakistan team, led by captain Salman Ali Agha and coach Mike Hesson, waited for the gesture, but the Indian team management reportedly closed the dressing room doors, refusing to engage.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed strong displeasure, calling the act “unsporting” and “against the spirit of the game.”

In its official statement, PCB also confirmed:

“The match referee Andy Pycroft had informed captain Salman Ali Agha, during the toss, that there would be no handshakes with the Indian counterpart. Despite this, Pakistan’s team management has formally protested the behaviour, deeming it contrary to the spirit of sportsmanship.”

India Cite Solidarity With Attack Victims

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav defended the move, saying the decision was not aimed at Pakistan but was a gesture of solidarity with the families of victims of the April Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. “We stand by the families of the victims and dedicate this win to the Indian Armed Forces,” Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation.

The contest came just months after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Kashmir attack. With emotions running high, calls for boycotts had dominated the pre-match build-up, making the absence of handshakes even more symbolic.

Pakistan Captain Skips Presentation

Adding fuel to the fire, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha refused to attend the post-match presentation ceremony in protest. The PCB confirmed that Agha’s absence was directly linked to the “handshake gate” incident.

Heated Exchange at the Dressing Room

Reports suggest that after India’s walk-off, Pakistan captain Agha and coach Mike Hesson led their players toward the Indian dressing room, expecting handshakes. Instead, the Indian management closed the doors, ending any chance of post-match formalities. This left the Pakistan camp fuming, with Hesson later expressing disappointment at a press conference.

India’s clinical display on the field, bowling Pakistan out cheaply and chasing the target with ease, was largely forgotten amid the controversy. Suryakumar Yadav’s winning six should have been the highlight, but instead, the post-match fallout dominated headlines.