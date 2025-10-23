Pakistan Make Major Revamp After Triple Asia Cup Losses To India; Babar Azam, Naseem Shah Recalled, Five Players Dropped

In a major turnaround following their Asia Cup 2025 final loss to India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled star batter Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah to the national T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa and the home tri-series featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Babar, Pakistan’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is, is set to make his return to the shortest format after being out of the setup since December 2024. Head coach Mike Hesson had earlier stated that “Babar may be picked if he performs well in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Sydney Sixers,” and the selectors have now brought him back after Pakistan’s disappointing loss in the T20 Asia Cup final.

Pacer Naseem Shah also returns to the T20I fold, strengthening Pakistan’s pace department alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ALSO READ - Meet Gautam Gambhir: Politician Turned Head Coach Who Is Accused Of Forcing Rohit-Virat To Retire, Lost BGT + Home Series, 2011 & 2007 Wins' Hero

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Axed Players

Several players have faced the axe following the Asia Cup campaign. Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Khushdil Shah have been dropped from the T20I setup. Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf have been named as reserves for the upcoming series. Rauf endured a difficult outing against India in the Asia Cup final, while Zaman struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. Wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan also returns to the squad, alongside Abdul Samad. Meanwhile, mystery spinner Usman Tariq has received his maiden call-up to the national side.

The T20I series against South Africa will begin on October 28, followed by a tri-series at home featuring Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan T20I Squad vs South Africa and Tri-Series:

Salman Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq.

Haris Rauf Returns to ODIs

Pakistan have also announced their ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, scheduled from November 4 to 8. As confirmed earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken over the ODI captaincy from Mohammad Rizwan.

Pacer Haris Rauf makes his return to the ODI squad, while Faisal Akram and Haseebullah Khan are also set to make their ODI comebacks.

Pakistan ODI Squad vs South Africa:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha.

The recall of senior players like Babar Azam and Naseem Shah highlights Pakistan’s intent to rebuild and regain momentum ahead of a busy international season following their Asia Cup heartbreak.