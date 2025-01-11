Pakistan Make MASSIVE Change In Squad For West Indies Tests, Key Spinner Returns; Check Details

Pakistan have announced a 15-player squad for the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against the West Indies, which will be played in Multan from January 17 and 25 respectively. The squad features seven changes from the 15-member Test team that toured South Africa in December 2024 and lost 2-0.





Players who have been retained from South Africa series are - Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.To strengthen the spin department for the home Tests, off-spinner Sajid Khan and mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed have been recalled to partner with left-arm spinner Noman Ali.On the other hand, openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have also been brought back, as replacements for Saim Ayub, who was injured during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town, and for an out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.To manage player workload, the pace quartet of Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza and Naseem Shah has been rested. In their place, uncapped Kashif Ali has been included in the squad, alongside Khurram Shahzad, who has been retained for the series.In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah, who sustained a split in his right-hand webbing during the Cape Town Test, former Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir has been added to the squad.Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.