Pakistan makes a Bizzare U turn: Insights emerge from Mohsin Naqvi’s meeting with PM Shahbaz Sharif: Report

Details have finally surfaced regarding the pivotal meeting between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. While initial speculation suggested a potential boycott of the T20 World Cup in response to the ICC’s exclusion of Bangladesh, the latest reports indicate that the PCB is prioritizing institutional stability and its long-term relationship with the International Cricket Council.

Prioritizing Global Relations

According to a report by news agency PTI, Naqvi used the meeting to emphasize that his primary objective is to safeguard the prosperity of Pakistan cricket. The Chairman reportedly informed the Prime Minister that any decision made must ensure that Pakistan remains a key stakeholder in the global game.

An insider familiar with the discussions stated: “When PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he clearly conveyed that all options under consideration must ensure a stable and prosperous future for Pakistan cricket and preserve good relations with the ICC and member boards.”

Dismissing the Boycott Narrative

Despite intense media rumors suggesting that Pakistan might withdraw entirely or specifically skip the February 15 encounter against India, sources close to the situation have dismissed these claims as groundless. The logic behind this stance is rooted in the government's long-standing policy that sporting engagements should remain separate from political tensions.

“The Indian government has refused to send its team to Pakistan, but there is no restriction on India playing Pakistan in ICC events or Asia Cup:level tournaments at neutral venues,” the source noted. “So on what grounds can Pakistan justify boycotting the match against India when its government has consistently maintained that politics should not be mixed with sport?”

Logistical Movement: Colombo Departure Set

The most concrete evidence that a boycott is off the table comes from the PCB’s internal logistics. Reports indicate that travel arrangements have already been finalized for the national squad to depart for Sri Lanka.

“The PCB has already made travel arrangements for the World Cup squad to depart early morning on February 2 for Colombo,” sources confirmed to PTI. This early departure date, occurring just days before the February 7 tournament opener, suggests that the board is moving forward with full participation.

Awaiting the Formal Announcement

While the logistical machinery is already in motion, a formal announcement from the Prime Minister's office is still anticipated. Mohsin Naqvi has indicated that the official government verdict on World Cup participation will be made public either today, Friday, or by Monday, February 2.

This strategic pivot suggests that while Pakistan remains vocal about the perceived "injustice" done to Bangladesh, the board is unwilling to risk the financial and reputational suicide that a full ICC boycott would entail.