NewsCricketPakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
PAKISTAN

Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India

In a dramatic reversal, the high-stakes T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan is set to proceed as originally planned on February 15, 2026 in Colombo.
 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 11:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against IndiaPic credit: ICC/ACC

The India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is set to proceed as originally scheduled on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, following a dramatic reversal by Pakistan.  

According to multiple reports from Pakistani media outlets including Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to field its team against arch-rivals India on February 15, 2026, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The latest development marks a significant shift in the narrative after Pakistan initially announced the boycott as an act of "solidarity" with Bangladesh, who were kicked out of the tournament for citing security concerns and not sending their team to India.
 
The "on-again, off-again" saga reached a resolution late Monday following high-level diplomatic intervention and intense back-channel negotiations involving the International Cricket Council (ICC), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and even heads of state.

The Diplomacy That Saved the Match

The breakthrough reportedly came after a series of high-level diplomatic and cricket-related interventions.

The ICC Intervention: ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khawaja flew to Lahore for emergency talks with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The ICC reportedly warned of severe sanctions, including the loss of future hosting rights and revenue shares, if the "Force Majeure" clause was improperly invoked.

Presidential Mediation: Reports from Pakistani media outlet Geo News suggest a telephonic conversation between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif played a key role.

Dissanayake reportedly requested PM Shehbaz that the Pakistani cricket team should play the Pakistan-India match in Sri Lanka.

The PCB’s Demands: While the PCB initially sought a resumption of bilateral series and a tri-series involving Bangladesh, the final agreement appears to center on financial assurances and ensuring Bangladesh receives its full share of ICC earnings despite its absence.

Clarity For Fans

The match, a Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026, between India and Pakistan on February 15, is one of the most anticipated in the cricket world.

This development ensures fans worldwide can look forward to the high-stakes encounter without the threat of forfeiture, points deductions, or net run-rate penalties that could have arisen from a boycott.

The rivalry between the two sides has always drawn massive global viewership, and the confirmation preserves one of cricket's premier spectacles in the tournament's league stage.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

