Pakistan & Mohsin Naqvi told to not boycott T20 WC 2026 amidst looming deadline as 'Time to strike has passed'

Former Pakistan captain and veteran wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has voiced his belief that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has missed its window of opportunity to effectively withdraw from the T20 World Cup. As Chairman Mohsin Naqvi awaits a final directive from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Latif argues that the momentum required for such a significant protest has already dissipated.

A Missed Tactical Window

The current tension erupted following the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland after the BCB refused to travel to India for the tournament. While the PCB began deliberating its own participation in solidarity with Bangladesh, Latif points out that these discussions should have reached a climax during the official ICC meetings held last week.

“The time for a strike has passed,” Latif explained during an appearance on the YouTube channel CaughtBehind. “Every decision has a timing. When the iron is hot, that’s when you strike. That time was last week during the ICC meeting."

The ICC had previously concluded an independent security assessment which found no credible threat to the Bangladesh team in India. When the BCB remained firm in their refusal, the world governing body took the decisive step of awarding their Group C slot to Scotland.

The Proposal for a Selective Boycott

Despite his belief that a full withdrawal is no longer viable, Latif suggested a secondary strategy: refusing to engage with India on the field. This would include the marquee Group A fixture scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, and potentially even the final, should both teams progress that far.

“If the government says we won’t play against India, the ICC will have to accept it. If they don’t, that’s where the real confrontation begins," Latif asserted. When questioned about the possibility of an India-Pakistan World Cup final, Latif responded bluntly: “Nahi khelenge (we won’t play).”

Recent Friction and Historical Context

The rivalry has been particularly volatile recently. During the three Asia Cup encounters last year, all of which India won, the teams notably avoided the traditional pre-match and post-match handshakes. This frostiness has set the stage for Latif’s suggestion that Pakistan should simply refuse to participate in any fixture involving their neighbors.

Tournament Readiness

Despite the ongoing debate, the logistical reality suggests participation is imminent. Pakistan’s squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, is already finalized, and the team is scheduled to open their campaign against the Netherlands on February 7. With the government's final decision expected between today and February 2, the window for a total tournament overhaul is virtually closed.