Pakistan have named their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, which will be played from July 20 to 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka.

Former mainstays, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are among the notable absentees from the squad, which will be led by Salman Ali Agha. Faheem Ashraf and Fakhar Zaman are back in the T20I setup. While Ashraf last featured in a T20I contest back in 2023 against New Zealand, Zaman's previous appearance in the format came in 2024.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Daniyal has earned a maiden call-up in the national squad on the back of impressive performance in PSL 2025.

On the other hand, pacers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are still recovering from their respective injuries while Haris Rauf misses out having just picked up an injury while playing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 in the USA.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has returned to the setup, with his last appearance in the format coming in January 2024. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Haris, who smashed a stylish unbeaten century against Bangladesh in the last of the three T20Is, will continue to occupy the No.3 position.

The two teams faced each other in Pakistan in a three-T20I series a couple of weeks ago, which Pakistan comfortably swept by a 3-0 margin. Bangladesh are currently competing in a three-match ODI assignment against Sri Lanka, following which they play three more T20Is before travelling back home for the Pakistan series.

Fixtures For PAK vs BAN Series

July 20 - 1st T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur

July 22 - 2nd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur

July 24 - 3rd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim