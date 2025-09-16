'Pakistan No Match For India': Sourav Ganguly Mocks Rivals After Asia Cup Defeat, Says He Switched To Football Match After 15 Overs As ‘There’s No Competition’

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, one of the most celebrated leaders in Indian cricket history, ridiculed Pakistan after their lacklustre show against India in the Asia Cup 2025. Speaking at a public event in Kolkata, Ganguly said Pakistan are no longer worth watching due to their declining cricketing standards.

Switched to Manchester Derby After 15 Overs

Ganguly revealed that he started watching the much-hyped India–Pakistan clash on Sunday but changed the channel to watch the Manchester Derby in the English Premier League after just 15 overs.

“Pakistan are no longer a competitive side now, I switched my TV sets to watch the Manchester derby after the first 15 overs,” Ganguly said. “I would watch India play Australia, England, South Africa, even Afghanistan, rather than watching Pakistan.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pakistan’s Fall From Their Glorious Past

Recalling Pakistan’s glorious cricketing past, Ganguly highlighted the stark contrast with their current squad. “There is no competition between India and Pakistan anymore. We used to think of Pakistan as Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad. But that’s not the case with modern-day Pakistan it’s like chalk and cheese,” he said. According to Ganguly, the lack of quality in Pakistan’s lineup makes them no match for India.

India Too Strong, Even Without Big Names

Ganguly also underlined India’s depth, noting that the team won comfortably even without stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. “This team has played without Kohli and Rohit, who were stalwarts of Indian cricket. India are just too far ahead in cricket for Pakistan and most of these Asia Cup teams,” he added. “There will be one or two days when they get beaten, but the majority of days they (India) would be the best team.”

On Handshake Controversy

The former skipper was also asked about the post-match controversy, where India’s players refused to shake hands with Pakistan’s team after the game. Ganguly kept his comments short, leaving it to captain Suryakumar Yadav. “You’ll have to ask Suryakumar Yadav, he has to answer. He has already shared his side of the story. Everyone has their own version, that’s what it is,” he remarked.

'Terror Must Stop, But Sports Cannot'

To conclude, Ganguly delivered a broader message, stressing the importance of peace and continuation of sport. “Terror must stop, that’s most important all around the world, not just India and Pakistan. But sports also cannot stop,” he said.