Pakistan Not Ready For Champions Trophy 2025? PCB Spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan Says THIS

The excitement surrounding Pakistan’s hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been building for months, as the country prepares to host its first major international cricket tournament in 28 years. However, concerns about the readiness of key stadiums have cast a shadow over the preparations. Despite these challenges, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is adamant that all venues will be ready for the tournament's grand opening in February.

The Countdown to Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off on February 19, marking a historic return of global cricket to Pakistan. However, as the countdown begins, the PCB is facing the daunting task of completing renovations at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. These upgrades are crucial to ensure that the venues meet the ICC's strict standards for hosting a high-profile event.

With less than a month to go, questions have arisen about whether the PCB can deliver on time. Construction work has been ongoing for months, with significant improvements being made to seating, hospitality areas, floodlights, and playing surfaces. But delays have been reported, particularly at the Gaddafi Stadium, where plaster work remains incomplete, and dressing rooms are still under construction.

PCB Dismisses Concerns, Says Preparations Are ‘On Schedule’

Despite the challenges, PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan remains optimistic. Speaking in a recent media briefing, he assured the public that the upgrades were proceeding as planned. “We are on schedule to complete the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium,” he said. “We have no doubt about Gaddafi Stadium’s operational readiness to host the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on February 22.”

The PCB has committed to finishing the work by January 25, giving the stadiums enough time to be handed over to the ICC for final checks before the tournament. The Gaddafi Stadium, in particular, has seen a capacity increase to accommodate 35,000 fans, with new hospitality areas designed to enhance the overall fan experience.

A Tri-Nation Series to Test Readiness

In an effort to showcase the preparedness of the stadiums, the PCB has also scheduled a tri-nation series in February. This series, involving Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, will take place in Lahore and Karachi, providing a final test for the venues before the Champions Trophy kicks off.

This move is seen as a proactive step to ensure that the stadiums are not only physically ready but also able to host international matches under the spotlight. The PCB is also hopeful that this tri-series will help iron out any logistical issues before the start of the Champions Trophy.

A Historic Event for Pakistan

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be the first global cricket tournament held in Pakistan since the 1996 World Cup. While the country has faced its share of challenges, including a major security incident in 2009 that led to international cricket being suspended, the PCB is determined to prove that Pakistan can be a safe and capable host for global cricket events.

The ICC’s concerns about the delays are understandable, especially considering the logistical issues that arose during the T20 World Cup in the USA last year. However, the PCB remains confident that, with over 250 workers laboring tirelessly to meet the January 25 deadline, the stadiums will be ready in time.

What’s at Stake for Pakistan?

The stakes are incredibly high for Pakistan as they prepare to host the Champions Trophy for the first time in nearly three decades. The country’s cricketing reputation and the future of hosting major international events depend on the successful delivery of this tournament. For Pakistan, this is not just about cricket; it’s about showcasing the nation’s ability to host world-class events on the global stage.

The PCB has faced scrutiny over its preparations, but with the tri-nation series set to take place in just a few weeks and work continuing around the clock, there is hope that the tournament will go ahead without further issues. As the world’s best teams prepare to compete in Pakistan, all eyes will be on the stadiums to see if they are truly ready for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.