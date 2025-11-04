Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Suspended For His Antics Against India At Asia Cup 2025; Suryakumar Yadav Fined; Check Complete Details Of ICC Ruling

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for two matches for breaching the Code of Conduct during India matches played at the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

Rauf copped two financial penalties of 30 percent each for two separate incidents during matches against India. After ICC's sanction, Rauf will miss Pakistan’s first two ODI matches against South Africa on November 4 and 6.

The development comes after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, November 4 confirmed the outcomes of several Code of Conduct proceedings arising from India vs Pakistan matches played during the Asia Cup 2025.

Apart from Rauf, ICC has also sanctioned Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan, India captain Suryakumar Yadav and others.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined for his on-field gesture imitating a crashing plane. Rauf's gesture was interpreted as a reference to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, with an apparent nod to downed fighter jets. On the other hand, Farhan was pulled up for his gun celebration. He wielded his bat like a gun to celebrate his half-century.

Meanwhile Suryakumar has also been fined 30 percent of his match fees for his comments supporting the Indian armed forces and showing solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack.

The hearing was done by the members of the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees following incidents during the matches between the arch-rivals on September 14, 21 and 28.



Here's Complete ICC's Ruling Of India vs Pakistan Matches At Asia Cup 2025

September 14, 2025: India vs Pakistan

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson:

Suryakumar Yadav (India) was found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to conduct that brings the game into disrepute. He was fined 30 percent of his match fee and received two demerit points.

S. Farhan (Pakistan) was found guilty of the same offence and was issued an official warning, receiving one demerit point.

Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was also found guilty of the same offence and fined 30 percent of his match fee, resulting in two demerit points.

September 21, 2025: India vs Pakistan

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Andy Pycroft:

Arshdeep Singh (India) was found not guilty of an alleged breach of Article 2.6, which pertains to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting, and therefore no sanction was imposed.

September 28, 2025: Final, India vs Pakistan

Jasprit Bumrah (India) accepted a charge under Article 2.21 for conduct that brings the game into disrepute and the proposed sanction of an official warning, which resulted in one demerit point. As he accepted the sanction, no formal hearing was required.

Following a hearing conducted by ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, Haris Rauf (Pakistan) was again found guilty of a breach of Article 2.21. He was fined 30 percent of his match fee and received two additional demerit points.

This takes Rauf’s total to four demerit points within a 24-month period, resulting in two suspension points under the ICC’s disciplinary framework. In accordance with the Code, Rauf is therefore suspended for Pakistan’s ODI games against South Africa on 4 and 6 November 2025.