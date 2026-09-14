/Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd Test vs England, slip to single-digit PCT in WTC table

Pakistan's disastrous tour of England has reached a new low after the International Cricket Council (ICC) docked the Babar Azam-led side 11 World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined players 50% of their match fees for maintaining a severely slow over-rate in the third Test at Edgbaston.
The hefty sanctions follow an eight-wicket defeat in Birmingham that sealed a 3-0 series sweep for England. Following the penalty, Pakistan’s WTC points percentage (PCT) plummeted to a single-digit 4.63%, keeping them at ninth place at the bottom of the nine-team table.
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Severe Penalties Imposed
According to an International Cricket Council statement released on Monday, Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees handed down the sanctions after on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with TV umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren, determined that Pakistan fell 11 overs short of their target after accounting for all time allowances.
WTC Points Deduction: Under Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, teams lose one championship point for every over bowled short. Pakistan were stripped of 11 competition points.
Financial Penalty: Under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time, capped at 50%.
With an 11-over deficit, Pakistan incurred the maximum 50% fine. Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanctions, avoiding the need for a formal hearing.
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WTC Final Hopes Extinguished
The points deduction leaves Pakistan with just five points from nine matches in the current ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, having won two and lost seven. While two victories typically yield 24 points (12 points per win), cumulative over-rate penalties across recent fixtures have decimated their tally.
Metric Pakistan's Current Standings
Matches Played 9
Wins/Losses 2/7
WTC Points Total 5
Points Percentage (PCT) 4.63%
Table Position 9th (Last)
With a 4.63% PCT, Pakistan are mathematically stranded from contention for the WTC final, trailing runaway table leaders by a massive margin.
A Tour Marked By Turmoil
The Edgbaston penalty caps off a chaotic month in the England for the Pakistan side. After suffering an innings-and-103-run defeat in the first Test and a 194-run rout in the second, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executed wholesale changes - sending multiple players home and restructuring the coaching staff mid-series.
Despite a brief fightback in Birmingham, Pakistan were bowled out for 133 in their first innings before setting England a 130-run target, the fielding side's lethargic over-rates ultimately cost them dearly.
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