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Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd Test vs England, slip to single-digit PCT in WTC table

The hefty sanctions from ICC follow an eight-wicket defeat in Birmingham that sealed a 3-0 series sweep for England. Following the penalty, Pakistan’s WTC points percentage (PCT) plummeted to a single-digit 4.63%, keeping them at ninth place at the bottom of the nine-team table.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in 3rd Test vs England, slip to single-digit PCT in WTC table
Image Credit: ICC

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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