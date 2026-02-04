Pakistan plays 'Victim card' in T20 WC 2026 boycott saga vs India, reaches out to many nations; finds no support: Report



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself diplomatically stranded after failing to secure support from other international cricket boards for its proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against India. Following the Pakistan Government's confirmation that the national team “will not take the field on the 15th of February” in Colombo, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi reportedly conducted a quiet outreach program to several member nations. The response, however, was a uniform rejection of Pakistan's position.

No Legal Ground: The "Locus Standi" Rejection

According to sources cited by NDTV and Revsportz, member boards informed the PCB that it had "no locus standi" (legal right to interfere) in the matter. The international community views the current venue dispute as a settled issue between the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Earlier, the ICC held a vote regarding Bangladesh’s request to move the tournament from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. That motion was defeated by a landslide 14:2 margin. Since the BCB accepted that verdict and Scotland was officially integrated into the tournament as their replacement, other boards view Pakistan’s continued agitation as an “unnecessary politicisation” of the event.

Glaring Inconsistencies and Selective Resistance

ICC officials have privately flagged major contradictions in the PCB’s narrative. Critics point out that Pakistan has continued to compete against India in other formats and age groups, including:

The recently concluded Under:19 World Cup.

Upcoming scheduled fixtures in women’s international cricket.

This selective boycott of only the men’s T20 World Cup has raised questions regarding the sincerity of the security and political concerns cited by the Pakistani administration.

Financial Threats to Associate Nations

A primary concern among ICC members is the financial stability of associate nations. While the BCCI would be the party most affected commercially, the broader "global cricket ecosystem" relies on the revenue generated by the India:Pakistan fixture.

Sources noted that when India participated in the 2025 Asia Cup, the BCCI opted for a "symbolic protest" rather than a full withdrawal specifically to protect the revenues of smaller associate member nations. In contrast, a forfeiture by Pakistan would directly harm the development funds allocated to smaller cricketing countries.

Looming Legal and Disciplinary Action

The ICC has been blunt regarding the potential fallout for Pakistan. In an official statement, the governing body urged the PCB to consider the "significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country." Beyond ICC sanctions, the board faces a massive legal threat from broadcasters.

"If Pakistan doesn't relent and play against India, not only will they face financial penalties, perhaps a lawsuit from broadcasters, but also any efforts to go to the ICC Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) are likely to fail," a PCB source told PTI.

Broadcasters like JioStar, who paid for a four:year ICC cycle based on the guaranteed inclusion of India:Pakistan matches, would be within their rights to sue both the ICC and PCB for a major breach of contract.

Current Status

As of late Sunday night, the PCB had still not formally communicated its boycott decision to the ICC. With World Cup warm:up matches already in progress, the window for a "mutually acceptable resolution" is closing rapidly. Pakistan remains in Group A alongside India, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, with the high:stakes fixture still officially scheduled for February 15.