/Pakistan refuse to play Asian Champions Trophy hockey matches in India, seek neutral venue

Pakistan's participation in the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 is in doubt after the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to move the tournament out of India or shift all of Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue, citing a "sensitive bilateral situation" and security concerns.
Hockey India immediately rejected the proposal, insisting the competition will proceed as planned on Indian soil and making it clear that Pakistan must travel to India if they intend to compete.
The six-nation continental tournament is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5 across two cities in Punjab: the league phase in Jalandhar and the knockout matches, including the semi-finals and final, in Mohali.
Alongside hosts and defending champions India, the tournament features Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia, and South Korea. A headline India-Pakistan clash was slated for November 1 in Jalandhar.
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The Pakistan Hockey Federation released an official statement confirming the request, pointing to the delicate geopolitical ties between the two neighbors.
"The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue.
This decision has been made in light of the current sensitive bilateral situation and security conditions between Pakistan and India, ensuring a safe, dignified, and conducive environment for our national players and officials," said Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, President, Pakistan Hockey Federation in a statement.
Wani maintained that Pakistan is not forfeiting its sporting commitments or refusing to face its arch-rivals. The federation emphasized its readiness to play India and every other FIH member nation, urging the AHF to adopt a neutral-venue arrangement similar to hybrid models seen in regional cricket tournaments.
"We are ready to play against all FIH member countries, including India," he said.
The prospect of shifting venues was swiftly shut down by Hockey India. Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, who also serves as an AHF vice-president, dismissed the PHF's appeal out of hand.
"No such request would be entertained. There will be no change in venue. In the past also Pakistan did this. If they want to play in the Asian Champions Trophy, they will have to come to India," said Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India & AHF Vice-President.
Singh added that standby arrangements are already in place should Pakistan decide to withdraw, identifying Bangladesh and Oman as the two reserve nations ready to fill the vacancy.
The dispute contradicts earlier assurances from local organizers. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had stated that multinational sporting protocols permitted Pakistan’s arrival, as India's policy restricts only bilateral series rather than multi-team competitions. However, Islamabad withheld travel clearance for the national squad.
This standoff marks the latest in a string of recent withdrawals by Pakistan from tournaments hosted in India.
Pakistan previously opted out of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir and the FIH Men's Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu, with reserve sides stepping in on both occasions.
Unless the Asian Hockey Federation brokers an eleventh-hour compromise, the Asian Champions Trophy appears set to proceed in Punjab without one of the sport’s most storied rivalries on display.
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