Pakistan’s Australia series hype video ignites fresh India controversy - Watch

Pakistan’s attempt to add humour to hype its home series against Australia has backfired online. A promotional video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the upcoming white ball series included a pointed reference to India’s no-handshake stance, triggering sharp reactions and trolling from Indian fans within hours of its release. The clip, shared on X, was meant to showcase Pakistan as a welcoming host ahead of Australia’s tour. Instead, one line of dialogue became the focal point, turning a marketing exercise into a fresh flashpoint in the already strained India-Pakistan cricket relationship.

What exactly did the PCB promo show?

At first glance, the video follows a familiar sports marketing template. An Australian tourist explores Pakistan’s streets, food and culture, repeatedly encountering gestures of warmth and hospitality. Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha appears briefly, even paying for the tourist’s meal while emphasising that guests are treated generously.

The controversy arrives in the final scene. As the tourist exits a taxi without shaking hands, the driver calls him back with a smile and says, “Handshake bhool gaye aap, shayad humaare padosiyon ke wahaan ruke the,” a line widely interpreted as a dig at India. The reference points directly to India’s refusal to engage in post match handshakes with Pakistan teams in recent tournaments.

Why the handshake reference matters

India’s stance on handshakes is not a cricketing whim. Since the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, Indian teams have avoided symbolic gestures with Pakistan across men’s, women’s and Under-19 events, including the Asia Cup.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has never formally amplified the decision, choosing silence over statements. That silence has arguably made the gesture louder. While Pakistani players have occasionally spoken about it, Indian teams have largely let results and policy speak for themselves.

By weaving this reference into an official promo, the PCB shifted the conversation from cricket to politics and perception, a move many Indian fans felt was unnecessary for selling a bilateral series against Australia.

Indian fans react with ridicule and criticism

Social media reaction from India was swift. While some called the line cheap provocation, others mocked Pakistan’s on-field record and questioned the need to drag India into a Pakistan vs Australia narrative. Several users pointed out that official promotional content should focus on the contest at hand, not unresolved geopolitical tensions. Others dismissed the jab as attention seeking, arguing that India’s relevance in world cricket does not depend on promotional digs. The trolling overshadowed what was otherwise a polished production aimed at highlighting Pakistan’s readiness to host international teams.

Series details and what comes next

Pakistan host Australia in a three match T20I series at Gaddafi Stadium on January 29, January 31 and February 1. Australia will be led by Mitchell Marsh, with several first choice players rested due to workload management. Once the first ball is bowled, attention is expected to return to cricket. But the episode underlines a larger truth in the subcontinent. Even promotional content rarely exists in isolation from history, politics and perception.