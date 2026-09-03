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Pakistan’s axed players forced to attend King Charles event amid PCB turmoil, One ‘boycotts’: Report

A gathering at Clarence House in London on Wednesday, September 2, brought together the touring men's cricket team, support staff, and Pakistan Cricket Board leaders, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, for an audience with King Charles.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Pakistan’s axed players forced to attend King Charles event amid PCB turmoil, One ‘boycotts’: Report
Image Credit: Credits - X (The Royal Family)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Pakistan’s axed players forced to attend King Charles event amid PCB turmoil, One ‘boycotts’: Report
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