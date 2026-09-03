/Pakistan’s axed players forced to attend King Charles event amid PCB turmoil, One ‘boycotts’: Report

These events followed a massive restructuring after consecutive defeats in Leeds and Lord's, the latter being a 194 run loss that ruined series prospects. Fresh replacements have not yet landed in England to fill the vacancies. Before this royal visit, the touring party experienced severe drama, including a brief threat of refusing to play after lunch on Day 1 of the second Test if Sky Sports broadcasted an interview featuring the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has served a three year sentence on corruption charges. Discontent over the sweeping roster purge prompted the board to issue a show-cause notice to selectors, while an unusual recruitment effort via LinkedIn to find a fielding coach drew mixed reactions.