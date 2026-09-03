/Pakistan’s axed players forced to attend King Charles event amid PCB turmoil, One ‘boycotts’: Report

A gathering at Clarence House in London on Wednesday, September 2, brought together the touring men's cricket team, support staff, and Pakistan Cricket Board leaders, including chairman Mohsin Naqvi, for an audience with King Charles. Administrative chiefs instructed athletes recently dismissed from the red ball roster for the upcoming third fixture in Birmingham to be present at the function. According to a report from The Telegraph, leadership worried that a sparse attendance would generate public embarrassment, pushing officials to mandate the participation of the axed competitors.
Four of the seven discarded individuals, namely Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, and Muhammad Awais Zafar, showed up despite privately signaling their unwillingness amid recent turbulence. Conversely, one unnamed member of the group chose to stay away entirely as a defiant gesture against how management handled their dismissal. Three additional national team members were absent from the proceedings, specifically opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha, who led the side during the opening fixture at Headingley in Leeds.
Turmoil Surrounding Roster Changes
These events followed a massive restructuring after consecutive defeats in Leeds and Lord's, the latter being a 194 run loss that ruined series prospects. Fresh replacements have not yet landed in England to fill the vacancies. Before this royal visit, the touring party experienced severe drama, including a brief threat of refusing to play after lunch on Day 1 of the second Test if Sky Sports broadcasted an interview featuring the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has served a three year sentence on corruption charges. Discontent over the sweeping roster purge prompted the board to issue a show-cause notice to selectors, while an unusual recruitment effort via LinkedIn to find a fielding coach drew mixed reactions.
Cordial Royal Interaction
Despite underlying tensions, the gathering proceeded smoothly as the monarch offered encouraging words intended to boost morale following a dismal summer campaign. Red ball captain Babar Azam handed the royal figure a signed cricket bat, and Mohsin Naqvi presented a separate token on behalf of the delegation. With the series already decided, the squad prepares to salvage pride in the upcoming match at Edgbaston, even as questions linger over the fallout from administrative decisions.
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