Pakistan’s boycott drama deepens ahead of India match in T20 World Cup 2026, Sourav Ganguly fires sharp question

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has strongly criticised Pakistan’s decision to boycott their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India, questioning the logic behind forfeiting one of the tournament’s biggest matches. With the February 15 fixture in Colombo now under a cloud, Ganguly’s blunt reaction has intensified debate around the high-stakes Group A encounter.

“Backing out of a World Cup for what? They are playing in Sri Lanka, in any case,” Ganguly said, expressing surprise at Pakistan’s stance. “I am surprised of Pakistan backing out. In a World Cup, every point is important.”

His remarks come at a time when global attention is fixed on the India vs Pakistan showdown, widely considered cricket’s biggest rivalry and often the most-watched match of any ICC event.

Why Pakistan’s Boycott Threat Matters

Pakistan’s decision reportedly stems from a government directive, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) choosing to boycott the match in solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter were removed from the tournament when their request to shift games out of India was declined due to security concerns.

The situation has triggered urgent negotiations between the ICC and PCB, including discussions around invoking the “Force Majeure” clause. Any forfeiture could significantly impact Group A standings and alter the competitive balance early in the tournament.

From a tournament perspective, Ganguly’s point carries weight. World Cups are structured around points, net run rate, and momentum. Missing a marquee fixture is not just symbolic, it can derail campaign strategy.

Ganguly’s Clear Message: World Cups Leave No Room for Politics

Ganguly’s reaction reflects the traditional cricketing view that global tournaments must remain insulated from geopolitical tensions.

His comments also underline a deeper competitive reality: elite teams rarely surrender matches voluntarily because qualification margins are often razor-thin.

Historically, India vs Pakistan matches have shaped tournament narratives, from knockout thrillers to group-stage upsets. A boycott would rob fans of a defining contest while creating an administrative headache for the ICC.

India’s Stance Is Unchanged

India captain Suryakumar Yadav made it clear that the team is fully prepared to play.

“Our mindset is clear — we will play. Our flight is booked, and we are going. Rest, they can see for themselves. Their decision is not in my control,” he said during the captains’ media briefing.

India previously faced Pakistan at a neutral venue during the Asia Cup, reinforcing the BCCI’s willingness to compete under adjusted logistical frameworks.

Ganguly Backs India’s T20 Approach Despite Early Jitters

Beyond the boycott controversy, Ganguly also defended India’s aggressive batting philosophy after a shaky start in the tournament opener.

“That’s what T20 cricket is — you have to keep hitting,” he said.

“They are very good players and have been doing this for a long time. There will be games where things don’t come off because they are human beings.”

He further added a strong endorsement of the squad: “This is a very powerful team — strong in batting, bowling, spin and fielding. As the World Cup progresses, they will only get better. Once you get into the tournament, the rhythm comes back. I consider India favourites, and they will be very hard to beat.”

For seasoned observers, this aligns with India’s recent white-ball evolution, where attacking intent is prioritised over conservative accumulation.