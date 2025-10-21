Pakistan Sack Mohammad Rizwan, Appoint Shaheen Afridi As New ODI Captain Ahead Of South Africa Series

Pakistan have sacked Mohammad Rizwan as ODI captain, with star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi replacing him as the new skipper of the side in the 50-over cricket. The decision was announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the first day of the ongoing Test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The decision to replace Rizwan and appoint Afridi as captain was made following a meeting attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director of High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the national selection committee in Islamabad.

Shaheen will lead Pakistan in his first assignment when they take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series beginning on 4 November.

At just 25 years old, Shaheen already boasts an impressive record in the 50-over format. Since making his debut in 2018, he has represented Pakistan in 66 ODIs, claiming 131 wickets at an average of 24.28. Over the years, he has cemented his place as Pakistan’s frontline pacer.

Shaheen last captained Pakistan in early 2024, leading the T20I side in a five-match home series against New Zealand that ended level at 2-2.



Why Was Mohammad Rizwan Sacked As Pakistan ODI Captain?

Mohammad Rizwan’s removal appeared inevitable after the PCB recently issued a statement, pointedly declining to confirm him as ODI captain ahead of the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. Instead, it mentioned that head coach Mike Hesson had requested PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi to hold a meeting with the selection and advisory committee to choose a new captain.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the desire to replace Rizwan wasn't driven solely by the head coach but had broader support from the top tiers of the PCB's decision-making body.

Since taking over as Pakistan’s ODI captain last year, Rizwan has amassed runs at an average of just under 42, trailing the team’s top scorer by only four runs. Under his leadership, Pakistan secured series victories in Australia and South Africa in 2024, though their form has declined this year, highlighted by a disappointing first-round exit at the home Champions Trophy.