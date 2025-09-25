Pakistan Set 135 Runs To Defend Against Bangladesh; Will They Make The Asia Cup Final Vs India?

Pakistan’s batting faltered at a crucial moment in the Asia Cup 2025 as they managed only 135 for 8 against Bangladesh in their Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on September 25. With a spot in the final on the line, the innings turned out to be a test of survival rather than dominance.

Early Pressure From Bangladesh Bowlers

Pakistan’s innings never really settled after losing quick wickets in the power play. The top order, which carried hopes of setting up a big score, fell cheaply as Bangladesh’s bowlers struck with discipline and accuracy. At 47/4 in the 10th over, Pakistan were already on the back foot. The middle order tried to consolidate, but Bangladesh’s spin duo and disciplined seamers kept runs in check. Partnerships were broken before they could develop, preventing Pakistan from gaining momentum.

Bowling Heroes for Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s attack, led by the likes of Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, and Taskin Ahmed, made life difficult for every Pakistan batter. They picked up wickets at regular intervals and ensured there were no late fireworks from the lower order. Reaching 135/8 in 20 overs, Pakistan finished with a total that appears below par on paper. However, the pitch showed signs of assisting bowlers, meaning the chase may not be as straightforward as the score suggests.

What’s at Stake

For Bangladesh, a win in this contest would secure their ticket to the final, while Pakistan’s hopes now depend heavily on their bowling unit defending the modest total. The outcome of this match will determine who joins India in the final of Asia Cup 2025.