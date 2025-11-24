Pakistan Shaheens Clinch Third Rising Stars Title In Dramatic Super Over Finish

Pakistan Shaheens claimed their third Asia Cup Rising Stars title dramatically, edging past Bangladesh A in a tense Super Over finale in Doha. The match remained evenly balanced throughout the evening, before nerves and late pressure took the contest into a thrilling one-over decider.

The Shaheens entered the final unbeaten and lived up to expectations, but Bangladesh’s spirited fightback ensured the conclusion was anything but straightforward. Both teams finished with identical totals in regular play, forcing the high-stakes Super Over, where Pakistan ultimately held their nerve.

A Final Full of Momentum Swings

Pakistan, batting first, were restricted to 125 runs in 20 overs following disciplined bowling from Bangladesh A. In response, Bangladesh looked out of the contest at one point when they collapsed to 53/7, yet their lower order staged a remarkable recovery to tie the match and keep the title within reach.

Despite Bangladesh’s late surge, the Pakistan bowlers stuck to their plans and ensured the chase never became comfortable.

Super Over Seals the Trophy

Bangladesh were given the first opportunity in the Super Over, but Pakistan pacer Ahmed Daniyal delivered a stunning performance. He picked up two wickets early, limiting Bangladesh to just six runs. Pakistan required a calm approach in reply and completed the chase with calculated shots, sealing the match with confidence.

Daniyal’s nerves under pressure stood out as one of the defining moments of the contest. His accuracy and control bowled Pakistan into a winning position.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

With this victory, Pakistan Shaheens have now become the first team to win the Rising Stars title three times, reinforcing their position as a dominant force in the developmental pathway of Asian cricket.

Although Bangladesh A fell short in the Super Over, their performance in the final gained admiration. Their recovery from a near-hopeless situation highlighted character, temperament and depth, qualities that bode well for their senior setup.