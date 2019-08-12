close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed vows to stand by Kashmiris

Earlier, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi had also slammed the UN for its silence on the matter and sought the intervention of the world body.

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed vows to stand by Kashmiris
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

A week after the Indian government abrogated Article 370 that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Monday said that his entire country is with their "Kashmiri Brothers".

After offering Eid prayers in Karachi, Sarfaraz told the media: "I pray to the Almighty Allah to help and rescue our Kashmiri brothers sail over these tough times. We all equally share their pain and misery. Entire Pakistan today stands with them."

Earlier, former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi had also slammed the UN for its silence on the matter and sought the intervention of the world body.

"Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? 

"The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS (US President) must play his role to mediate," Afridi had tweeted last week.

On August 5, New Delhi bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Tags:
Sarfaraz AhmedPakistanShahid AfridiNew DelhiLadakh
Next
Story

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 to commence from August 14

Must Watch

PT3M27S

5W1H: ISI may be planning repeat of Pulwama-type attack in J&K