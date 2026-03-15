Not BCCI, But PCB set to stop Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed from playing The Hundred for Kavya Maran's Sunrisers? Reason Explained

Pakistan’s premier spinner Abrar Ahmed made headlines on Sunday after being secured by SunRisers Leeds for a staggering 190,000 GBP (approximately Rs 2.34 crore) during The Hundred auction. However, despite the record-breaking price tag, a massive backlash and scheduling conflicts suggest the leg-spinner may never actually take the field for the Indian-owned franchise.

The Conflict of Commitments

The primary obstacle facing Abrar is the overlap between the professional league and Pakistan’s international calendar. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly hesitant to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) because the national team is scheduled for a two-Test series in the West Indies from July 15 to August 7. With The Hundred set to run from July 21 to August 16, the dates create a direct clash that prioritizes national duty.

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"He might not play The Hundred, given the fact that Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against West Indies," a source tracking the development told TOI.

However, there is still a glimmer of hope for the franchise. The source added: "It is a lot of money. His agent has put his name in the auction, which means he is confident of getting the NOC. He is also among the few current Pakistani cricketers who have a good relationship with the PCB chief. The chances of him playing in The Hundred are 50-50."

Tactical Necessity for SunRisers

SunRisers Leeds, owned by the same group behind IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and SA20’s Sunrisers Eastern Cape, viewed Abrar as a vital tactical asset. Head coach Daniel Vettori, who sat at the auction table alongside co-owner Kavya Maran, explained that the team was desperate for high-quality spin after failing to secure England’s Adil Rashid.

"After we missed out on Adil Rashid, the priority was to get a spin bowler, and we didn't think that quality was in the local market, so we had to jump overseas. Rishad Hussain, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed they were all guys that were on our radar," Vettori stated.

Abrar is currently the third-ranked T20I bowler in the world, making him a prize catch for a team looking to dominate the spin department.

Wider Context of the "SunRisers" Brand

The acquisition follows Sun TV’s massive investment in the UK market. The group completed its purchase of the franchise (formerly the Northern Superchargers) by acquiring a 49 per cent stake from the ECB and the remaining 51 per cent from Yorkshire for approximately 100 million pounds.

The potential absence of Abrar adds to the recent trend of Pakistani players facing contractual friction. This development comes as the PCB is already threatening legal action against Blessing Muzarabani for breaking his PSL contract to join the IPL. Furthermore, the cricket community remains divided over recent "spirit of the game" rows, with Mohammad Kaif fuming over the Salman Agha run-out, stating, "No desperation can justify" such actions by a captain.

As the July window approaches, all eyes will be on the PCB’s final decision regarding Abrar’s NOC, which will determine if the most expensive Pakistani player in The Hundred history gets to justify his price tag.