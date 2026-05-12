Pakistan spinner Noman Ali breaks 130-year-old record, becomes oldest player in Test history to...

Pakistan left-arm spinner Noman Ali etched his name into the annals of Test cricket history on Tuesday. The 39-year-old Noman became the oldest player ever to reach 100 Test wickets, achieving the milestone during the first Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Noman claimed his historic 100th wicket by dismissing Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 24 in the second innings. The ball spun sharply, finding the edge and going to the slip fielder. He finished the innings with three wickets, also accounting for skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Taijul Islam in a pivotal spell.



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A Record-Breaking Milestone At 39

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At 39 years and 217 days, Noman Ali broke a 130-year-old record held by England's Bobby Peel, who reached 100 Test wickets in 1896 at 39 years and 180 days. Noman now tops the list of oldest players to the milestone:

Noman Ali (Pakistan) - 39 years 217 days

Bobby Peel (England) - 39 years 180 days

Ray Illingworth (England) - 39 years 30 days

Clarrie Grimmett (Australia) - 39 years 22 days

Sydney Barnes (England) - 38 years 310 days

This feat is even more extraordinary given Noman's late entry into international cricket. He made his Test debut in January 2021 against South Africa at the age of 34, becoming one of Pakistan's oldest debutants. He announced himself immediately with a five-wicket haul on debut.

Noman reached the landmark in his 22nd Test, making him the joint fourth-fastest Pakistani bowler overall (and third-fastest spinner) to 100 wickets.

Fastest Pakistani bowlers to 100 Test wickets

Yasir Shah - 17 matches

Saeed Ajmal - 19 matches

Waqar Younis - 20 matches

Mohammad Asif - 20 matches

Noman Ali - 22 matches

Fazal Mahmood - 22 matches

Saqlain Mushtaq - 23 matches

Noman Ali Career Highlights At A Glance

Matches: 22 Tests

Wickets: 101*

Five-Wicket Hauls: 9

Ten-Wicket Match Hauls: 3